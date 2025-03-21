‘Has Been Very Emotional…’: Former RCB Player Reveals Virat Kohli’s Contribution To His Career Ahead Of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans acquired the player for INR 12.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj has opened up about his time spent with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team in an interview with ANI. He acknowledged that the former RCB and India captain has had a huge role in his success. He was the one who retained Siraj before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction even after his lean patch in consecutive seasons during 2018-19.

“To be honest, Virat Kohli has a huge hand in my career. He has backed me in my bad time – 2018 and 2019 – he supported me, he even retained me, and after that, my performance and graph went up. He has been very supportive”, he said.

The 31-year-old also revealed that it was tough for him to leave RCB after a seven-year stint since 2018. Although, he looks forward to facing his former team in the Gujarat Titans (GT) outfit.

“It has been very emotional for me to leave RCB. Let’s see what happens when I come against RCB. The match is on April 2”, stated the new Gujarat Titans recruit.

Siraj was the franchise’s third-highest wicket-taker. He scalped 83 wickets in 87 matches at an average of 31.45. After a brilliant season in 2023, where the seamer bagged 19 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.50, RCB couldn’t qualify for the play-offs. However, after a seven-match losing streak, the team made a huge turnaround to win six in a trot to make it to the playoffs last season. But, they stumbled in the eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.

Siraj Joins Gujarat Titans After Leaving RCB

The 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans acquired Siraj’s services for this season following his release from the RCB. While talking about how he feels to be a part of this new team, the bowler responded that his training with the pace bowling team is going well. He also mentioned that he is happy to be in the Gujarat Titans camp.

“My training is going very well with all the pacers in my team, and our bowling unit knows how to plan and execute. I am feeling very pleasant training with them all, teammates, and especially being here in Gujarat Titans”, stressed the bowler.

The Shubman Gill-led GT finished eighth on the points table last season. They will look to bounce back in this edition as the team starts their journey against Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings on March 25.

