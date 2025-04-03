3 Auction Errors That Are Costing CSK in IPL 2025

CSK's issues go far deeper than the noise around MS Dhoni's entry point.

The former five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a disappointing start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They defeated Mumbai Indians in the season opener but lost the next two games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

CSK have several issues in their line-up, including a weak middle order. There has been quite a debate around MS Dhoni and his value to the team. His batting position has caused huge outrage, but if anything, CSK benefited from the introduction of the uncapped rule. It helped the franchise retain Dhoni for only INR 4 crore.

Chennai’s issues go far deeper than that. They made several bad acquisitions in the IPL 2025 mega auction, which are now starting to hurt them. We take a look at three such auction errors that are costing CSK in the ongoing season.

Acquiring Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar Hurting CSK

Chennai Super Kings have a history of picking underperforming but experienced players, and somehow bringing the best out of them. However, going after Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar for the middle order roles in 2025 was beyond any reason.

Both these players have massively underperformed in the IPL over the years. Hooda has played for five different franchises over the years. In 120 IPL matches, he averages less than 18 and has a strike rate of 128. Shankar has fared better but not by much. He has played 73 matches in the league and averages less than 25 while striking at 129.

With such big sample sizes, it was a huge error from CSK to get both the batters in the IPL 2025 auction. Rahul Tripathi is another player who has never had a great IPL season. He has opened in all three games so far and has managed only 30 runs.

In a phase where other teams are willing to back young players and get great rewards for it, CSK are stuck with their age-old approach of experience.

Bits and Pieces Options Like Sam Curran and Jamie Overton

The Super Kings brought in two English all-rounders for this season – Sam Curran and Jamie Overton. Curran was one of the hottest properties in the league a couple of years back, but his returns at a higher level have regressed significantly. For all his grit, Curran falls short on the skill set. His bowling doesn’t offer any X factor. He lacks speed, doesn’t have great control, and is not effective with the new ball. Curran’s batting has several weaknesses as well.

Overton had an excellent Big Bash League season, but there’s a major difference in conditions. In Indian conditions, his value takes a big hit. Overton has played five T20 games in India. He has conceded runs at 9.97, including 30 off two overs in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals. With the bat, he is vulnerable against spin, which means he is more suited to bat in the end overs.

Failure to Secure a Quality Middle Order Batter

Another auction error by the Stephen Fleming-coached side was not acquiring a proven middle-order batter to support Shivam Dube. As a result, they have ended up with a shaky middle order, and Dube’s form has caused more concern.

CSK bought two overseas top-order batters in Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. They also acquired two similarly skilled all-rounders in Curran and Overton. Instead, they could have gone for someone like David Miller or Sherfane Rutherford.

CSK could’ve built a much stronger squad with a better approach, but have ended up with several out-of-form players who are past their best years.

