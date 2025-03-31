News
Following the game's conclusion, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his side's opening woes.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes a Dig on CSK Openers After Yet Another Loss vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Following the game’s conclusion, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his side’s opening woes.

Following the game’s conclusion, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his side’s opening woes.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slipped to their second consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, registering a six-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. The story was almost similar to the previous game, as the batters, Ruturaj Gaikwad, didn’t step up in the chase again.

Following the game’s conclusion, the CSK skipper made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his side’s opening woes. Rahul Tripathi has failed to do his job as an opener, which has forced Gaikwad to come as an opener.

When asked about batting at No.3, he exclaimed that he can take care of the middle overs by stepping below. However, it doesn’t matter since he has been coming too early in the innings anyway.

“Over the years, Ajinkya batted at 3, and Rayudu was taking care of middle-overs. We thought it would be better if I came a bit late to take care of the middle overs, and Tripathi can bat aggressively at the top. Anyway, it doesn’t matter because I am getting to bat early in the three games.”

Assessing CSK’s troubles at the top in IPL 2025

One of the key reasons behind Ruturaj’s demotion was his superior spin batting expertise, which could be more than handy, especially in home games. This also allows Rahul Tripathi to exploit the field restrictions and play his fancy cricket to provide rapid starts from the top.

ALSO READ:

Unfortunately, the plan hasn’t worked, as Tripathi has been enduring an abysmal run with the willow. The opening stands for CSK in IPL 2025 read: 11 in 1.4 overs, 8 in 1.2 overs, & 0 in 0.4 overs in three matches, respectively.

Collectively, CSK openers have added only 19 runs at a mediocre average of 6.33 in three innings and scored at a 5.18 run rate, the worst among all ten teams’ opening pairs. Tripathi has looked at sea against movement and hard lengths, and the opposition has been smart enough to target his weak areas to keep him quiet.

So, Gaikwad’s frustration is understandable, for he has sacrificed his preferred batting spot for him, but the results haven’t been desirable. Given Rahul Tripathi’s limitations against the moving ball and hard lengths, CSK might be tempted to slot Ruturaj Gaikwad back as an opener and let him weave big knocks since he is the only batter who has inspired confidence in the first three matches.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
Rahul Tripathi
Ruturaj Gaikwad

