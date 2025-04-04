News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 4, 2025

Uncertainty Around Ruturaj Gaikwad And His Availability Ahead of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The opener went on to play a 44-ball 63.

During Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) last fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was hit on the elbow by bowler Tushar Deshpande. The incident happened in the second over of the chase.

Gaikwad looked to play a pull shot as Deshpande bowled a short delivery. But the ball came slower than expected and hit the skipper’s elbow. Gaikwad was seen grimacing in pain as the team physios rushed to see him.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cricket Addictor (@cricaddictor)

The opener went on to play a 44-ball 63, albeit CSK ended on the losing side. Gaikwad’s solid knock included seven boundaries and a six.

However, the CSK skipper’s availability is in doubt for their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 5 at Chepauk. The Super Kings are one of the many teams that did not announce their vice-captain. If Gaikwad sits out, Shivam Dube may lead the team.

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have had a forgettable campaign so far with just one win over Mumbai Indians (MI). They lost a big game at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They were on the brink of victory against RR. They’d look to move up the points table from their current eighth spot.

Despite the team’s terrible form, the skipper looks in good touch with the bat. In the first game against MI, Gaikwad scored 53 runs at a strike rate of over 200. He slammed six boundaries and three sixes. However, he couldn’t replicate his show against RCB as he was dismissed for a duck off Josh Hazlewood’s ball.

Gaikwad’s tally adds up to 116 runs in three games with two half-centuries so far. He has maintained an average of 38.66 alongside a strike rate of 156.75.

After CSK hosts DC tomorrow, they will fly to Mullanpur to face Punjab Kings on April 8.

