‘He Is Warming the Bench’: Former India Star Wants CSK To Hand Debut to Highly-Rated U19 Talent

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) haven’t had the best of starts to their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign with just 1 win in three games.

Thus, in a bid to turn things around, former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth have urged the CSK management to hand debut to an 18-year-old batter who is highly rated for his exploits in domestic cricket.

A major criticism of CSK is their reluctance to give chances to uncapped players, unlike Mumbai Indians (MI), who actively promote young talent. This season, despite having the highly-rated Andre Siddarth in their squad, the 18-year-old has been left on the bench. Srikkanth has suggested that CSK should utilize him as an Impact Player to harness his potential.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka, Srikkanth said,

“I would make Shivam Dube play in the XI and bring in Andre Siddarth as an Impact Player. Even Mukhesh Chowdhary is a good option, he has bowled well for CSK in the past.”

Bought for his base price of 30 lakhs by CSK, Andre Siddarth has made an impressive entry into First-Class cricket, delivering standout performances in his early career. In just seven innings, he has notched four half-centuries and a brilliant century, proving his consistency and skill. His maiden ton came in the recent match against Chandigarh, where he scored 106 runs off 143 balls, including ten fours and three sixes.

Thanks to his instant impact in First-Class cricket, Siddarth secured a place in the U-19 Asia Cup in the UAE. Additionally, he started 2025 on a high note, leading his team to victory in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in Ahmedabad. With such strong performances, he now aims to carry his form into the IPL, where he hopes to make his mark on the big stage.

