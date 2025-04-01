News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘He Is Warming the Bench’: Former India Star Wants CSK To Hand Debut to Highly-Rated U19 Talent
news
Last updated: April 1, 2025

‘He Is Warming the Bench’: Former India Star Wants CSK To Hand Debut to Highly-Rated U19 Talent

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was bought by CSK for INR 30 lakhs.

‘He Is Warming the Bench’: Former India Star Wants CSK To Hand Debut to Highly-Rated U19 Talent

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) haven’t had the best of starts to their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign with just 1 win in three games.

Thus, in a bid to turn things around, former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth have urged the CSK management to hand debut to an 18-year-old batter who is highly rated for his exploits in domestic cricket.

A major criticism of CSK is their reluctance to give chances to uncapped players, unlike Mumbai Indians (MI), who actively promote young talent. This season, despite having the highly-rated Andre Siddarth in their squad, the 18-year-old has been left on the bench. Srikkanth has suggested that CSK should utilize him as an Impact Player to harness his potential.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka, Srikkanth said,

“I would make Shivam Dube play in the XI and bring in Andre Siddarth as an Impact Player. Even Mukhesh Chowdhary is a good option, he has bowled well for CSK in the past.”

ALSO READ:

Meet Andre Siddarth – batting prodigy who can be a revelation in IPL 2025

Bought for his base price of 30 lakhs by CSK, Andre Siddarth has made an impressive entry into First-Class cricket, delivering standout performances in his early career. In just seven innings, he has notched four half-centuries and a brilliant century, proving his consistency and skill. His maiden ton came in the recent match against Chandigarh, where he scored 106 runs off 143 balls, including ten fours and three sixes.

Thanks to his instant impact in First-Class cricket, Siddarth secured a place in the U-19 Asia Cup in the UAE. Additionally, he started 2025 on a high note, leading his team to victory in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in Ahmedabad. With such strong performances, he now aims to carry his form into the IPL, where he hopes to make his mark on the big stage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Andre Siddarth
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

KKR Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi Apologises to Fans After KKR Loses to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

KKR Youngster Apologises to Fans After KKR Loses to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

He scored 26 runs in 16 balls last night.
4:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
west indies t20i captaincy rovman powell dwayne bravo

Former CSK Star Slams West Indies For Shunning Rovman Powell as T20I Captain for Former Delhi Capitals Player

Powell has led West Indies to series victories over India, England and South Africa
2:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
India odi team champions trophy

Discarded Star Set to Return in Grade A Category in BCCI Central Contracts

There is one certain name that's going to be missing from the new central contracts list
1:01 pm
Samarnath Soory
Following the game’s conclusion, Ashwani Kumar revealed that Hardik's words motivated him to do good for the team in his maiden attempt.

Ashwani Kumar Reveals Hardik Pandya’s Words That Spurred His Sensational Mumbai Indians Debut Performance in IPL 2025

While he has played only one game, and it’s early to draw any conclusions, Ashwani Kumar showed encouraging skill sets and the ability to be a permanent in the setup.
12:50 pm
Darpan Jain
aniket verma ipl greatest six hitter in indian premier league aniket verma srh

Aniket Verma IPL: Where the SRH Star Stands Among The Greatest Six Hitters in Indian Premier League History

12:18 pm
CX Staff Writer
After an emphatic start to the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost two consecutive games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Pat Cummins Dressing Room Talk: SRH Doubles Down on Searching for Record Totals in IPL 2025

Pat Cummins stated that the wickets in the upcoming games should be batting-friendly and that the team must not change their brand of cricket.
10:17 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.