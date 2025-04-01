News
Former RCB Analyst Pdogg Makes Shocking Claim About CSK IPL 2025 Auction Pick
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

‘Picking Him a Mistake’ – Former RCB Analyst Makes Shocking Claim About CSK IPL 2025 Auction Pick

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

So far, he has clearly been the best bowler in the lineup.

Former RCB Analyst Pdogg Makes Shocking Claim About CSK IPL 2025 Auction Pick

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna Agoram, also known as Pdogg, says Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a mistake with one of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction picks.

CSK won their first match of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets. However, they lost their next two games by 50 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and by six runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Their playing eleven, which looked strong in the first match, is now being questioned after these back to back defeats.

Pdogg Questions CSK’s Decision to Pick Noor Ahmad

Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel, Prasanna Agoram, also known as Pdogg, made a surprising statement before the match against Rajasthan Royals. He said that picking Noor Ahmad in the team was a mistake, especially when experienced spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were already present. However, he acknowledged that Noor Ahmad is currently bowling well and there is no doubt about his performance.

“The third mistake was picking Noor despite having Jadeja and Ashwin. Of course, he is bowling well now, no doubt,” Pdogg said.

ALSO READ:

Noor’s Impressive Performances Against MI, RCB, and RR

Noor Ahmad is currently the best bowler for Chennai Super Kings after three matches and currently holds the Purple Cap, having taken nine wickets at an average of 9.11 and an economy of around 6.83. He is leading the charts after taking four wickets against Mumbai Indians, three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and two against Rajasthan Royals.

In comparison, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been expensive, with Ashwin picking up only three wickets and Jadeja just one. So far, Noor has clearly been the best bowler in the lineup.

Pdogg might have made his statement based on Noor’s performance last season, where he managed only eight wickets in ten matches for Gujarat Titans. He may have thought that Chennai Super Kings made a mistake in picking him when they already had Jadeja and Ashwin. However, Noor is in excellent form and has become a key bowler for CSK this season.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
Noor Ahmad
Prasanna Agoram

