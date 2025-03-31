News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'He is a Joke' - Ryan Rickelton Absolutely Awestruck By This Mumbai Indians Star's Trademark Shot in IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR 
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

‘He is a Joke’ – Ryan Rickelton Absolutely Awestruck By This Mumbai Indians Star’s Trademark Shot in IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR 

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The wicketkeeper-batter opened up about his reaction while watching it from the non-striker's end.

'He is a Joke' - Ryan Rickelton Absolutely Awestruck By This Mumbai Indians Star's Trademark Shot in IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR 

Mumbai Indians Proteas recruit Ryan Rickelton put up an exemplary batting display during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) tonight (March 31).

The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 62*(41) to see the five-time winners over the finishing line. During the chase, Rickelton was joined by Suryakumar Yadav in the middle, who got off the mark in style with his trademark ‘Supla ‘ shot for a maximum. The outrageous stroke left everyone mesmerised, including Ryan.

When quizzed about his reaction to SKY’s shot while watching from the non-striker’s end, Rickelton said during the post-match presentation,

“I just said to Quinny that SKY is a joke, stuff that I can’t do, stuff that I can’t dream of. He has played that shot many a time, I’m not going to try it but I’m glad that he is in our team.”

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians get first win of IPL 2025, newbies Ryan Rickelton and Ashwani Kumar shine

Ryan Rickelton’s fiery fifty, after debutant Ashwani Kumar’s record-breaking bowling spell, helped the Hardik Pandya-led side to pick up their first points of the season.

Ashwani scripted history by registering the best bowling figures on IPL debut by an Indian with a stellar 4-wicket haul. In the overall list, the 23-year-old pace sensation ranks fourth.

Following the comprehensive win by 8 wickets, MI have now climbed to the sixth spot in the points table with two points from three games.

Their next challenge will be against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away fixture on April 4.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Ryan Rickelton
Suryakumar Yadav

Related posts

'Would Be Dropped If Not For....' - Former England Player Lambasts Rohit Sharma After Third Successive Failure in IPL 2025

‘Would Be Dropped If Not For….’ – Former England Player Lambasts Rohit Sharma After Third Successive Failure in IPL 2025

Rohit has managed scores of 0(4), 8(4), 13 (12) in IPL 2025.
12:27 am
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR Veteran Manish Pandey Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in Elite IPL Club

KKR Veteran Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in Elite IPL Club

He has represented seven teams in 18 editions of IPL so far.
10:43 pm
Disha Asrani
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a stronger side than LSG, with most bases covered, so they should win.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:43 pm
Darpan Jain
Ashwani Kumar Makes History on Debut, Registers Best Bowling Figures by an Indian in KKR vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Ashwani Kumar Makes History on Debut, Registers Best Bowling Figures by an Indian in KKR vs MI IPL 2025 Match

He got the big wickets of Rahane, Rinku, Russell, and Pandey.
11:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Hardik Pandya Angkrish Raghuvanshi MI vs KKR IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya Recreates Famous Babar Azam Send-off, Waves Bye to Angkrish Raghuvanshi During MI vs KKR IPL 2025

The KKR batter departed after a 16-ball 26.
9:20 pm
Vishnu PN
Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders MI vs KKR

Why Moeen Ali Does Not Feature in KKR Playing XI for Their IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

He played the last match against RR.
8:42 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.