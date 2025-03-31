‘He is a Joke’ – Ryan Rickelton Absolutely Awestruck By This Mumbai Indians Star’s Trademark Shot in IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR 

The wicketkeeper-batter opened up about his reaction while watching it from the non-striker's end.

Mumbai Indians Proteas recruit Ryan Rickelton put up an exemplary batting display during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) tonight (March 31).

The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 62*(41) to see the five-time winners over the finishing line. During the chase, Rickelton was joined by Suryakumar Yadav in the middle, who got off the mark in style with his trademark ‘Supla ‘ shot for a maximum. The outrageous stroke left everyone mesmerised, including Ryan.

When quizzed about his reaction to SKY’s shot while watching from the non-striker’s end, Rickelton said during the post-match presentation,

“I just said to Quinny that SKY is a joke, stuff that I can’t do, stuff that I can’t dream of. He has played that shot many a time, I’m not going to try it but I’m glad that he is in our team.”

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians get first win of IPL 2025, newbies Ryan Rickelton and Ashwani Kumar shine

Ryan Rickelton’s fiery fifty, after debutant Ashwani Kumar’s record-breaking bowling spell, helped the Hardik Pandya-led side to pick up their first points of the season.

Ashwani scripted history by registering the best bowling figures on IPL debut by an Indian with a stellar 4-wicket haul. In the overall list, the 23-year-old pace sensation ranks fourth.

Following the comprehensive win by 8 wickets, MI have now climbed to the sixth spot in the points table with two points from three games.

Their next challenge will be against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away fixture on April 4.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.