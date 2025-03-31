KKR Veteran Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in Elite IPL Club

He has represented seven teams in 18 editions of IPL so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) veteran Manish Pandey joined an elite list as he took the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 31.

Pandey has now played all seasons of the IPL since its inaugural edition in 2008. After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni, Pandey is only the fourth player to achieve this feat.

Only the fourth player to feature in each edition of the IPL 💪



Manish Pandey has now played in all 18 seasons of the tournament, joining the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma 😮 #IPL2025 #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/jfYy2Fl6yr — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 31, 2025

Over 18 years, the 35-year-old has represented seven teams. He made his IPL debut for MI. The next two years, he joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and struck his only IPL century so far. In his next cycle from 2011 to 2013, he donned the now-defunct Pune Warriors jersey.

Pandey’s longest streak of four years each comes for KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He played for KKR from 2014 to 2017 before moving to SRH till 2021. He played one season each for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) before finally returning to KKR last year.

ALSO READ:

Manish Pandey in 18 Years of IPL

During his 18 glorious years in the cash-rich league, Manish Pandey has been a decent performer with the willow. He has amassed 3,869 runs in 160 appearances.

He has struck 22 half-centuries and a top-score of 114 not out that dates back to 2009. Batting first for RCB against now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Pandey opened the innings. The then youngster unleashed his beast with 10 fours and four sixes for his phenomenal knock off 73, striking over 156. Though a century is run-of-the-mill in the modern era of entertaining T20 cricket, Pandey’s pandemonium was a testament to his power-hitting.

The Uttaranchal-born player’s best IPL season so far was in the SRH outfit during the 2020-21 edition. He collected 425 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 127.62. He slammed 35 boundaries and 18 sixes, his most so far.

In the last IPL season, he played only one match in KKR’s title-winning campaign. Interestingly, it was also an away fixture against MI at the same venue. He came in to bat as an impact sub, scoring a 31-ball 42 to help KKR put a defendable total.

As of today, March 31, Pandey played a 14-ball 19 as the wickets continued to topple for KKR. He was bowled by MI debutant Ashwani Kumar, who went on to write MI’s fate with a four-wicket haul.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.