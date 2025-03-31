Hardik Pandya Recreates Famous Babar Azam Send-off, Waves Bye to Angkrish Raghuvanshi During MI vs KKR IPL 2025

The KKR batter departed after a 16-ball 26.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya gave a “bye-bye” send off to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

How Hardik Pandya Dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The send off was similar to that of Hardik waving Babar Azam “bye-bye” during the India vs Pakistan clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

ALSO READ:

It was a short ball, wide outside off, and Raghuvanshi went for the pull shot across the line. However, Raghuvanshi miscued the shot and holed it towards Naman Dhir at deep mid-wicket.

The KKR batter got off to a brisk start after coming out to bat at No.4. He slammed a couple of boundaries against Deepak Chahar in the second over of the match. He continued his aggressive way of batting, smashing debutant Ashwani Kumar for a maximum over long leg in the fourth over. Raghuvanshi hit three fours and one six during his knock.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians had won the toss and asked Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions, to bat first. KKR, however, were down to 41/4 in the powerplay and lacked consistent partnerships. At the time of writing this report, they were 110/9 after 16 overs, with Ramandeep Singh (15*) and Spencer Johnson (1*) the unbeaten batters.

MI are coming on the back of two straight losses against the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. They are at the bottom of the 10-team points table. KKR are in sixth place with two points. They lost their first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets, before beating Rajasthan Royals in their second match by eight wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.