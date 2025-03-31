News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Hardik Pandya Angkrish Raghuvanshi MI vs KKR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

Hardik Pandya Recreates Famous Babar Azam Send-off, Waves Bye to Angkrish Raghuvanshi During MI vs KKR IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The KKR batter departed after a 16-ball 26.

Hardik Pandya Angkrish Raghuvanshi MI vs KKR IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya gave a “bye-bye” send off to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

How Hardik Pandya Dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The send off was similar to that of Hardik waving Babar Azam “bye-bye” during the India vs Pakistan clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

ALSO READ:

It was a short ball, wide outside off, and Raghuvanshi went for the pull shot across the line. However, Raghuvanshi miscued the shot and holed it towards Naman Dhir at deep mid-wicket.

The KKR batter got off to a brisk start after coming out to bat at No.4. He slammed a couple of boundaries against Deepak Chahar in the second over of the match. He continued his aggressive way of batting, smashing debutant Ashwani Kumar for a maximum over long leg in the fourth over. Raghuvanshi hit three fours and one six during his knock.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians had won the toss and asked Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions, to bat first. KKR, however, were down to 41/4 in the powerplay and lacked consistent partnerships. At the time of writing this report, they were 110/9 after 16 overs, with Ramandeep Singh (15*) and Spencer Johnson (1*) the unbeaten batters.

MI are coming on the back of two straight losses against the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. They are at the bottom of the 10-team points table. KKR are in sixth place with two points. They lost their first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets, before beating Rajasthan Royals in their second match by eight wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Cricket
Hardik Pandya
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a stronger side than LSG, with most bases covered, so they should win.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:43 pm
Darpan Jain
Ashwani Kumar Makes History on Debut, Registers Best Bowling Figures by an Indian in KKR vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Ashwani Kumar Makes History on Debut, Registers Best Bowling Figures by an Indian in KKR vs MI IPL 2025 Match

He got the big wickets of Rahane, Rinku, Russell, and Pandey.
9:47 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders MI vs KKR

Why Moeen Ali Does Not Feature in KKR Playing XI for Their IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

He played the last match against RR.
8:42 pm
Vishnu PN
Ashwani Kumar Debuts in KKR vs MI in IPL 2025: Who Misses Out From Mumbai Indians Playing XI for Unknown Domestic Seamer?

Ashwani Kumar Debuts in KKR vs MI in IPL 2025: Who Misses Out From Mumbai Indians Playing XI for Unknown Domestic Seamer?

The decision was confirmed by skipper Hardik Pandya during the coin toss.
9:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
rohit sharma impact player mumbai indians playing xi mi vs kkr ipl 2025

Why is Rohit Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs KKR in IPL 2025?

He is named as Impact Player sub.
8:34 pm
CX Staff Writer
‘We Don’t Communicate’: Varun Chakravarthy on Bowling Partneship With Sunil Narine Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

‘We Don’t Communicate’: Varun Chakravarthy on Bowling Partnership With Sunil Narine Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

The spin twins have been lethal whenever they have worked in tandem.
8:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.