Last updated: March 31, 2025

Why Moeen Ali Does Not Feature in KKR Playing XI for Their IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He played the last match against RR.

Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders MI vs KKR

England’s Moeen Ali does not feature in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday. Moeen misses out after playing just one match for KKR, which was against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 26.

Moeen Ali Replaced By Sunil Narine

Moeen Ali is not featuring for KKR against MI simply because all-rounder Sunil Narine is back in the team. KKR had acquired Moeen Ali for INR 2 crore, which was his base price at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Narine had missed KKR’s game against RR last week due to illness. Narine had played the IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and had finished with figures of 1/27. He also scored 44 runs from 26 balls, but his all-round performance came in a losing cause.

ALSO READ:

The West Indian was one of the key players who guided the Knight Riders to IPL title glory last year. He scored 488 runs from 15 matches (one century, three fifties) and also took 17 wickets. Narine has been part of the purple and gold outfit since 2012. He has played 179 matches and has scored 1,578 runs while also taking 181 wickets.

MI vs KKR playing XIs

MI: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks (Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur.

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

