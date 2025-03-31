Why is Rohit Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs KKR in IPL 2025?

Rohit Sharma’s absence from Mumbai Indians’ playing XI for their IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium raised eyebrows across the cricketing world. The former MI captain, who has been a vital part of the franchise for over a decade, was not listed in the starting eleven announced at the toss, sparking curiosity and speculation about his exclusion.

However, Rohit has been named as the Impact Player for Mumbai Indians, meaning he is available to be brought into the game when MI switch from bowling to batting. With Mumbai opting to bowl first after Hardik Pandya won the toss, they have chosen to start with a bowling-heavy lineup, holding back Rohit as a strategic move for the second innings. Rohit is also at a stage in his career where he could use some time off and freeing him up at the top to just bat could be a useful move.

What Hardik Pandya said at the toss about Rohit Sharma

Rohit SHarma was not specifically namepicked by Hardik Pandya at the toss after he chose to bowl first. Here are excerpts from his comments.

Speaking at the toss, Hardik said: “We gonna bowl first, looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come. There might be some early swing, it plays well so we thought chasing is a good option.” He also confirmed that Ashwani Kumar is making his debut, while Will Jacks returns to the side.

Mumbai’s XI includes a mix of experience and youth, with names like Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar alongside newer faces like Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur. Rohit’s role as an impact substitute gives MI the flexibility to strengthen their top order while ensuring they field a strong bowling attack up front.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju

Expect Rohit to walk out when MI begin their chase later tonight.

