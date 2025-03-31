News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Shardul Thakur Urges BCCI to Get Rid of 'Entertainment Factors' From the IPL to Bring Balance Back
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

‘Give us a fair chance’: Shardul Thakur Urges BCCI to Get Rid of ‘Entertainment Factors’ From the IPL to Bring Balance Back

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He has joined LSG as an injury replacement.

Shardul Thakur Urges BCCI to Get Rid of 'Entertainment Factors' From the IPL to Bring Balance Back

Star India pacer Shardul Thakur has made a stunning comeback after joining the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad. He went unsold with a base price of INR two crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction before replacing the injured Mohsin Khan.

In just two games, the 33-year-old has proved to be an important inclusion to Rishabh Pant’s team. He has bagged six wickets at an economy of 8.83. He scalped two wickets in as many overs against the Delhi Capitals (DC), followed by a four-wicket haul against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His heroics against the SRH included the dismissals of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

ALSO READ:

Shardul Thakur Demands Fair Chance

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, the pacer has criticised the overuse of flat wickets in the IPL to favour the batters more. He spoke on behalf of all the bowlers who could not have the opportunity to share their opinions about the pitches. He urged the BCCI to create such pitches where both the batters and bowlers get equal chances. It should not be one-sided towards the batters, he opined.

“It is not what I want, but it is what the bowlers want. A lot of them might not be outspoken or they might not get a chance to speak in front of media or give interviews about the pitch conditions. All that the bowlers are asking is to prepare the pitch in such a manner that the game hangs in balance and it should not be just one-sided where batters are coming and smashing us, because all we want is a fair chance and fair opportunity in the game”, said Thakur.

Furthermore, the pacer hailed the “Impact Player Rule” as an “entertainment factor” of the game. He stressed that the high-scoring matches are not only happening due to this new rule addition in the IPL, but also for preparing such wickets which favour the batters unfairly. As a bowler, he demanded to have a fair chance in the game to scalp wickets for their respective team.

“The Impact Player rule is an entertainment factor and games change a lot, but that these 250 scores are being made is not only because of this rule change, but also because of the way the pitches are being made. We are just saying as a bowling unit that give us a fair and square chance where we can get a batsman out”, he stated.

LSG will take on the Punjab Kings in their first home fixture on April 1.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Shardul Thakur

Related posts

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Riyan Parag led RR in their first three games so far.
5:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
ipl 2025 captains photoshoot shreyas iyer

‘Always Been Selfless’ – Not Rohit Sharma, Another IPL Captain Hailed for His Attitude

The franchise skipper has been hailed for his initiative to promote youngsters
5:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
Hardik Pandya struggling with the bat was a major reason behind Mumbai Indians finishing at the bottom in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya and His Waning Hitting Ability – A Cause of Concern for Mumbai Indians and India

Hardik Pandya has a strike rate of just 120 against pace since his return to Mumbai Indians.
3:52 pm
Sandip Pawar
MI vs KKR Playing 11 Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

MI vs KKR Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

Both teams might make changes to their playing 11.
3:14 pm
Disha Asrani
We look at three reasons Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are losing and how they can return to winning ways in IPL 2025.

3 Reasons Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Are Losing and Ways Back for Them in IPL 2025

SRH must make a few necessary personnel and playing style alterations to bring results in their favour.
2:42 pm
Darpan Jain
Former CSK Player Cheteshwar Pujara Calls Out SRH's Overaggressive Batting Approach; Questions Their Success Rate After Back-to-Back IPL 2025 Defeats

Former CSK Player Calls Out SRH’s Overaggressive Batting Approach; Questions Their Success Rate After Back-to-Back IPL 2025 Defeats

DC beat SRH last night by seven wickets.
2:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.