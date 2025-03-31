MI vs KKR Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

Both teams might make changes to their playing 11.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders for Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The clash will unfold at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Slow-starters MI are reeling at the bottom of the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side has lost both matches so far. Their recent loss came against the Gujarat Titans. MI would be desperate for a win as they return to their home den.

The defending champions have won one game and lost one so far. They are placed sixth on the points table. KKR come on the back of a thumping eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals.

MI vs KKR Playing 11

Both teams might make changes to strengthen their top-order.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Coming on the back of consecutive losses, the Mumbai Indians may make two necessary changes in their line-up. They may add Will Jacks in place of Naman Dhir. To manage the limit of four overseas players, they may sit out Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who went for 28 runs in two overs against the Titans.

MI Expected XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.

Impact Players: Vignesh Puthur, Naman Dhir, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch.

MI Batting Order:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton

No.3: Will Jacks

Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir

Lower-order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur (likely Impact Player)

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Though KKR won their last fixture, they may make one change depending on the availability of Sunil Narine. The West Indies all-rounder missed the last match as he fell sick. Moeen Ali, Narine’s replacement, picked up two wickets but could manage only five runs from 12 balls. Though both players are good enough, Ajinkya Rahane will be tempted to choose Narine as he’s a more explosive player.

KKR Expected 11: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk)

No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Middle-order: Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely Impact Player), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Lower-order: Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

