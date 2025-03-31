News
‘We Don’t Communicate’: Varun Chakravarthy on Bowling Partneship With Sunil Narine Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

‘We Don’t Communicate’: Varun Chakravarthy on Bowling Partneship With Sunil Narine Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The spin twins have been lethal whenever they have worked in tandem.

‘We Don’t Communicate’: Varun Chakravarthy on Bowling Partneship With Sunil Narine Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy recently opened up about his partnership with fellow spinner Sunil Narine ahead of the KKR vs MI game in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The spin twins have been lethal whenever they have worked in tandem and Chakravarthy emphasised about their on-field understanding. 

Speaking to Jio Hotstar, Chakravarthy said, “Now that I’ve played five years alongside him — this is my sixth year — we don’t need to communicate as much anymore. He doesn’t have to spoon-feed me. Whatever I can learn, I just observe what he is doing.”

(More to follow)

IPL 2025
KKR
Sunil Narine
Varun Chakravarthy

