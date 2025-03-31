‘Expecting Too Much’: Former Mumbai Indians and Proteas Star on Criticism of MS Dhoni Coming Out Late To Bat for CSK in IPL 2025

Dhoni has walked out late behind players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, Dube.

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost consecutive fixtures in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after winning the opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), a burning question that has bothered many is why one of the best finishers in the franchise’s history – MS Dhoni is coming out late to bat even when the team is in crisis.

Following CSK’s loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night (March 30), coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Dhoni ‘can’t bat 10 overs running full stick.’

Notably, the former CSK skipper has been troubled by his knees for the past few seasons, which has limited his contributions.

Responding to Fleming’s comments, former Mumbai Indians and South Africa star Herschelle Gibbs has weighed in on the matter.

Gibbs took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to back Dhoni. Check his post below.

Expecting too much from a man that doesn’t play any other cricket https://t.co/EUwuN7lE5d — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 31, 2025

Can MS Dhoni come good for CSK in IPL 2025?

It was clear during the IPL 2025 auction that the CSK management still wants Dhoni to play the finisher’s role and provide impetus to the innings in the lower order. They also didn’t buy any genuine and proven hard hitters for slog overs.

However, in the last two seasons since the impact player came into force, Dhoni has walked out late behind players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shivam Dube. By the time he arrives, the required rate is sky-high.

Furthermore, he waits too long to get into attacking mode instead of going full throttle when he can change the game.

Nevertheless, Dhoni still has the power game at 43. He still connects sweetly and is CSK’s best bet even at this stage and hence the management must back him to come good in IPL 2025.

