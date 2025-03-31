News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Expecting Too Much’: Former Mumbai Indians and Proteas Star on Criticism of MS Dhoni Coming Out Late To Bat for CSK in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

‘Expecting Too Much’: Former Mumbai Indians and Proteas Star on Criticism of MS Dhoni Coming Out Late To Bat for CSK in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Dhoni has walked out late behind players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, Dube.

‘Expecting Too Much’: Former Mumbai Indians and Proteas Star on Criticism of MS Dhoni Coming Out Late To Bat for CSK in IPL 2025

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost consecutive fixtures in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after winning the opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), a burning question that has bothered many is why one of the best finishers in the franchise’s history – MS Dhoni is coming out late to bat even when the team is in crisis.

Following CSK’s loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night (March 30), coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Dhoni ‘can’t bat 10 overs running full stick.’

Notably, the former CSK skipper has been troubled by his knees for the past few seasons, which has limited his contributions.

Responding to Fleming’s comments, former Mumbai Indians and South Africa star Herschelle Gibbs has weighed in on the matter.

Gibbs took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to back Dhoni. Check his post below.

ALSO READ:

Can MS Dhoni come good for CSK in IPL 2025?

It was clear during the IPL 2025 auction that the CSK management still wants Dhoni to play the finisher’s role and provide impetus to the innings in the lower order. They also didn’t buy any genuine and proven hard hitters for slog overs.

However, in the last two seasons since the impact player came into force, Dhoni has walked out late behind players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shivam Dube. By the time he arrives, the required rate is sky-high.

Furthermore, he waits too long to get into attacking mode instead of going full throttle when he can change the game.

Nevertheless, Dhoni still has the power game at 43. He still connects sweetly and is CSK’s best bet even at this stage and hence the management must back him to come good in IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSK
Herschelle Gibbs
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Stephen Fleming

Related posts

Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders MI vs KKR

Why Moeen Ali Does Not Feature in KKR Playing XI for Their IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

Moeen Alli misses out of KKR playing XI against MI after playing just one match in IPL 2025 so far.
7:35 pm
Vishnu PN
Ashwani Kumar Debuts in KKR vs MI in IPL 2025: Who Misses Out From Mumbai Indians Playing XI for Unknown Domestic Seamer?

Ashwani Kumar Debuts in KKR vs MI in IPL 2025: Who Misses Out From Mumbai Indians Playing XI for Unknown Domestic Seamer?

The decision was confirmed by skipper Hardik Pandya during the coin toss
7:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
rohit sharma impact player mumbai indians playing xi mi vs kkr ipl 2025

Why is Rohit Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs KKR in IPL 2025?

7:14 pm
CX Staff Writer
‘We Don’t Communicate’: Varun Chakravarthy on Bowling Partneship With Sunil Narine Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

‘We Don’t Communicate’: Varun Chakravarthy on Bowling Partneship With Sunil Narine Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

The spin twins have been lethal whenever they have worked in tandem.
7:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Has a Different Aura': Punjab Kings Youngster is in Awe of India Star

‘Has a Different Aura’: Punjab Kings Youngster is in Awe of India Star

The all-rounder was acquired for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 auction.
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Riyan Parag led RR in their first three games so far.
5:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.