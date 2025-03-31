News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
ipl 2025 captains photoshoot shreyas iyer
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

‘Always Been Selfless’ – Not Rohit Sharma, Another IPL Captain Hailed for His Attitude

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The franchise skipper has been hailed for his initiative to promote youngsters

ipl 2025 captains photoshoot shreyas iyer

Young batting sensation Suryansh Shedge heaped praise on his Punjab Kings and Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer as a ‘selfless player’ and said that the same attitude powers his success.

Shreyas is currently going through a purple patch as a player having captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 as Mumbai’s T20 captain and then won the Champions Trophy 2025 with a tally of 243 runs from five matches.

Suryansh Shedge – Shreyas Iyer Bond From Mumbai To Punjab

Shedge, who was Shreyas’ ace in the SMAT title win few months ago, has rejoined his domestic side’s skipper at Punjab Kings after being bought for the base price of INR 30 lakh.

“Now that I’ve known him (Shreyas) personally, he’s an amazing person. Even when we are not on the ground, we talk about cricket and you know that he is passionate about the game,” Shedge told Times Of India in an interview.

ALSO READ:

Shedge, who scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 251 in Mumbai’s SMAT triumph in his debut senior season, hailed Shreyas as a ‘selfless person’ who always put the team first.

“I think we were chasing a low total in Vijay Hazare against Hyderabad. He usually bats at No.4 or No.5 but he sent us youngsters up the order and he batted at No.8. He’s always been selfless, that’s why he is successful. I think that attitude is contagious,” Shedge said.

“I think me and him bonded over the attitude of putting team first and self later,” he added.

Shreyas’ Selfless Knock In PBKS vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Shreyas drew plaudits from fans and pundits recently for his knock of 97 not out against Gujarat Titans in their opening fixture of IPL 2025 as Punjab Kings scored 243/5 in 20 overs.

Despite nearing his hundred the 30-year-old asked youngster Shashank Singh to keep strike and not worry about his hundred which helped him score 44 not out off 16 balls.

When asked if Shreyas had involvement in his being bought by Punjab Kings in the November auction, Shedge said,

“I didn’t receive a call from him before the auction. But, he is someone I always look up to. I played two white-ball tournaments (SMAT and Vijay Hazare Trophy) under him and we won a championship (SMAT 2024). I think the camaraderie we share in the dressing room is all because of the captain.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings
Rohit Sharma
Shreyas Iyer
Suryansh Shedge

Related posts

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Riyan Parag led RR in their first three games so far.
5:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shardul Thakur Urges BCCI to Get Rid of 'Entertainment Factors' From the IPL to Bring Balance Back

‘Give us a fair chance’: Shardul Thakur Urges BCCI to Get Rid of ‘Entertainment Factors’ From the IPL to Bring Balance Back

He has joined LSG as an injury replacement.
4:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
Hardik Pandya struggling with the bat was a major reason behind Mumbai Indians finishing at the bottom in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya and His Waning Hitting Ability – A Cause of Concern for Mumbai Indians and India

Hardik Pandya has a strike rate of just 120 against pace since his return to Mumbai Indians.
3:52 pm
Sandip Pawar
MI vs KKR Playing 11 Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

MI vs KKR Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

Both teams might make changes to their playing 11.
3:14 pm
Disha Asrani
We look at three reasons Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are losing and how they can return to winning ways in IPL 2025.

3 Reasons Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Are Losing and Ways Back for Them in IPL 2025

SRH must make a few necessary personnel and playing style alterations to bring results in their favour.
2:42 pm
Darpan Jain
Former CSK Player Cheteshwar Pujara Calls Out SRH's Overaggressive Batting Approach; Questions Their Success Rate After Back-to-Back IPL 2025 Defeats

Former CSK Player Calls Out SRH’s Overaggressive Batting Approach; Questions Their Success Rate After Back-to-Back IPL 2025 Defeats

DC beat SRH last night by seven wickets.
2:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.