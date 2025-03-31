‘Always Been Selfless’ – Not Rohit Sharma, Another IPL Captain Hailed for His Attitude

The franchise skipper has been hailed for his initiative to promote youngsters

Young batting sensation Suryansh Shedge heaped praise on his Punjab Kings and Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer as a ‘selfless player’ and said that the same attitude powers his success.

Shreyas is currently going through a purple patch as a player having captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 as Mumbai’s T20 captain and then won the Champions Trophy 2025 with a tally of 243 runs from five matches.

Suryansh Shedge – Shreyas Iyer Bond From Mumbai To Punjab

Shedge, who was Shreyas’ ace in the SMAT title win few months ago, has rejoined his domestic side’s skipper at Punjab Kings after being bought for the base price of INR 30 lakh.

“Now that I’ve known him (Shreyas) personally, he’s an amazing person. Even when we are not on the ground, we talk about cricket and you know that he is passionate about the game,” Shedge told Times Of India in an interview.

Shedge, who scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 251 in Mumbai’s SMAT triumph in his debut senior season, hailed Shreyas as a ‘selfless person’ who always put the team first.

“I think we were chasing a low total in Vijay Hazare against Hyderabad. He usually bats at No.4 or No.5 but he sent us youngsters up the order and he batted at No.8. He’s always been selfless, that’s why he is successful. I think that attitude is contagious,” Shedge said.

“I think me and him bonded over the attitude of putting team first and self later,” he added.

Shreyas’ Selfless Knock In PBKS vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Shreyas drew plaudits from fans and pundits recently for his knock of 97 not out against Gujarat Titans in their opening fixture of IPL 2025 as Punjab Kings scored 243/5 in 20 overs.

Despite nearing his hundred the 30-year-old asked youngster Shashank Singh to keep strike and not worry about his hundred which helped him score 44 not out off 16 balls.

When asked if Shreyas had involvement in his being bought by Punjab Kings in the November auction, Shedge said,

“I didn’t receive a call from him before the auction. But, he is someone I always look up to. I played two white-ball tournaments (SMAT and Vijay Hazare Trophy) under him and we won a championship (SMAT 2024). I think the camaraderie we share in the dressing room is all because of the captain.”

