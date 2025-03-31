News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
khaleel ahmed ms dhoni matheesha pathirana ipl 2025 csk vs rr
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

‘Why Play Him At All’ – Former India Player Questions CSK’s Playing XI Changes After Loss Against RR

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by a slender margin of six runs

khaleel ahmed ms dhoni matheesha pathirana ipl 2025 csk vs rr

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was heavily critical of Chennai Super Kings’ decision to drop fast-bowling allrounder Sam Curran for fellow England allrounder Jamie Overton in the six-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

Overton bowled just two overs and was carted for 30 runs while others like Matheesha Pathirana (2-28) and Noor Ahmad (2-28) fared well Ravichandran Ashwin (1-46) and Khaleel Ahmed (2-38) went for big runs which helped RR to post a total of 182/9 in 20 overs.

Jamie Overton And CSK’s Bowling Problem

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra felt that it was a baffling decision for CSK to play Overton when there are other pace-bowling options among Indians on the bench.

“Like they say, change is not necessarily progress. They’ve dropped Sam Curran for Jamie Overton, but then give him only two overs to bowl,” Chopra said.

“Noor Ahmad was brilliant, so was Pathirana, but why play Overton at all? He bowled just two overs and gave 30 runs — it was enough damage. There’s Anshul Kamboj on the bench, there’s Mukesh Choudhary and Gurjapneet Singh. Play any Indian from the bench. What this fixation with Overton?” he asked.

ALSO READ:

Batting CSK’s Biggest Weakness In IPL 2025

However, Chopra felt that the biggest problem with CSK was their batting as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Wanindu Hasaranga’s 4-35 restricted them to 176/6 in 20 overs.

“They need to address the big problem, which is their batting. They haven’t done it in this game and it has came to the fore,” Chopra said.

The former Indian player felt that despite having a reasonable task at their hands and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 63 off 44 balls at No.3, rest of CSK batting failed. He also suggested to bring in New Zealand opener Devon Conway who has been discarded for the past three games.

“Even though it was a par score, a chase is good when the start is good. Rachin gets out in the first over, then Rahul Tripathi struggles to score runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a true captain’s knock but gets out at an important moment. Ravindra Jadeja made runs but it was at a rate much slower than what was required. They better play Conway after this,” Chopra said.

CSK will next face Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk on April 5.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Jamie Overton
Noor Ahmad
Rajasthan Royals
Sam Curran

Related posts

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Riyan Parag led RR in their first three games so far.
5:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
ipl 2025 captains photoshoot shreyas iyer

‘Always Been Selfless’ – Not Rohit Sharma, Another IPL Captain Hailed for His Attitude

The franchise skipper has been hailed for his initiative to promote youngsters
5:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
Shardul Thakur Urges BCCI to Get Rid of 'Entertainment Factors' From the IPL to Bring Balance Back

‘Give us a fair chance’: Shardul Thakur Urges BCCI to Get Rid of ‘Entertainment Factors’ From the IPL to Bring Balance Back

He has joined LSG as an injury replacement.
4:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
Hardik Pandya struggling with the bat was a major reason behind Mumbai Indians finishing at the bottom in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya and His Waning Hitting Ability – A Cause of Concern for Mumbai Indians and India

Hardik Pandya has a strike rate of just 120 against pace since his return to Mumbai Indians.
3:52 pm
Sandip Pawar
MI vs KKR Playing 11 Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

MI vs KKR Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

Both teams might make changes to their playing 11.
3:14 pm
Disha Asrani
We look at three reasons Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are losing and how they can return to winning ways in IPL 2025.

3 Reasons Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Are Losing and Ways Back for Them in IPL 2025

SRH must make a few necessary personnel and playing style alterations to bring results in their favour.
2:42 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.