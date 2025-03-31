‘Why Play Him At All’ – Former India Player Questions CSK’s Playing XI Changes After Loss Against RR

CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by a slender margin of six runs

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was heavily critical of Chennai Super Kings’ decision to drop fast-bowling allrounder Sam Curran for fellow England allrounder Jamie Overton in the six-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

Overton bowled just two overs and was carted for 30 runs while others like Matheesha Pathirana (2-28) and Noor Ahmad (2-28) fared well Ravichandran Ashwin (1-46) and Khaleel Ahmed (2-38) went for big runs which helped RR to post a total of 182/9 in 20 overs.

Jamie Overton And CSK’s Bowling Problem

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra felt that it was a baffling decision for CSK to play Overton when there are other pace-bowling options among Indians on the bench.

“Like they say, change is not necessarily progress. They’ve dropped Sam Curran for Jamie Overton, but then give him only two overs to bowl,” Chopra said.

“Noor Ahmad was brilliant, so was Pathirana, but why play Overton at all? He bowled just two overs and gave 30 runs — it was enough damage. There’s Anshul Kamboj on the bench, there’s Mukesh Choudhary and Gurjapneet Singh. Play any Indian from the bench. What this fixation with Overton?” he asked.

Batting CSK’s Biggest Weakness In IPL 2025

However, Chopra felt that the biggest problem with CSK was their batting as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Wanindu Hasaranga’s 4-35 restricted them to 176/6 in 20 overs.

“They need to address the big problem, which is their batting. They haven’t done it in this game and it has came to the fore,” Chopra said.

The former Indian player felt that despite having a reasonable task at their hands and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 63 off 44 balls at No.3, rest of CSK batting failed. He also suggested to bring in New Zealand opener Devon Conway who has been discarded for the past three games.

“Even though it was a par score, a chase is good when the start is good. Rachin gets out in the first over, then Rahul Tripathi struggles to score runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a true captain’s knock but gets out at an important moment. Ravindra Jadeja made runs but it was at a rate much slower than what was required. They better play Conway after this,” Chopra said.

CSK will next face Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk on April 5.

