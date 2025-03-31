News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Riyan Parag has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Rajasthan Royals’ latest fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Riyan Parag Fined 12 Lakhs After RR vs CSK Game in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Riyan Parag has incurred a penalty of INR 12 Lakh for his team not completing overs in time against CSK.

Riyan Parag has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Rajasthan Royals’ latest fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While the Rajasthan Royals (RR) won against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati, Riyan Parag has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. He has incurred a penalty of INR 12 Lakh for his team not completing overs in time against CSK.

The official website of IPL released a press statement to confirm the breach of the code of conduct by Parag and his side. Since RR’s maiden offence in IPL 2025, Parag was categorised in minimum over-rate offences.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs,” read the official statement.

Rajasthan Royals bowled second and were under immense pressure in the final few overs, which can lead to delay since ample discussion and planning go before every ball. The same thing happened with the Rajasthan Royals last night, for they slowed down the game against two of the finest CSK hitters and executed their plans under pressure.

Rajasthan Royals and Riyan Parag open their account in IPL 2025

Before coming into the game, the Rajasthan Royals had registered two consecutive defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. Their tactics and on-field decisions were baffling and were called out by numerous experts and fans.

ALSO READ:

Finally, RR churned out a complete team performance, especially in the bowling department, to gain their maiden victory in this edition. The game could have gone either way since CSK had MS Dhoni till the last over, but RR bowlers executed their plans brilliantly and squeezed a six-run win.

This might also be Riyan Parag’s final game as a skipper, with Sanju Samson set to return as a captain from the next fixture. He would be pleased to end this stint with a win after a struggling start.

Even though short, this captaincy tenure must have been a great learning curve for Parag and will help him evolve as a player. While he has been fined despite a win, Parag will cherish this win and take more confidence in the coming games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag
RR
RR vs CSK

Related posts

MS Dhoni and his batting position have been a major talking point in the last few IPL seasons, and the story continues in a fresh edition.

MS Dhoni Can’t Bat 10 Overs: CSK Coach Reveals Conundrum With Superstar, Explains Decision To Delay Entry

Dhoni’s entry points in three games in IPL 2025 are 19th over, 16th over, and 16th over, respectively.
10:14 am
Darpan Jain
Following the game’s conclusion, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his side’s opening woes.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes a Dig on CSK Openers After Yet Another Loss vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Following the game’s conclusion, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his side’s opening woes.
9:06 am
Darpan Jain

Improved Shreyas Iyer Can Go Even Bigger in T20s

Before the tournament, Shreyas Iyer expressed his wish to make a mark at No.3.
8:51 am
Darpan Jain
'Not the Rohit Sharma of Old' - Mumbai Indians Star 'Slipping Away' as IPL 2025 Start Widens the Crack

‘Not the Rohit Sharma of Old’ – Mumbai Indians Star ‘Slipping Away’ as IPL 2025 Start Widens the Crack

The former MI skipper has struggled to get going with the bat so far in IPL 2025.
12:16 am
Chandra Moulee Das
sandeep sharma ms dhoni jofra archer rr vs csk ipl 2025

Why Did Sandeep Sharma Bowl the Final Over vs MS Dhoni for Rajasthan Royals in the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match?

12:21 am
CX Staff Writer
Jofra Archer MS Dhoni Last two overs RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals

Why Did Jofra Archer Not Bowl vs MS Dhoni in the Last Two Overs in the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Game?

12:11 am
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.