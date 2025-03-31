Rajasthan Royals Skipper Riyan Parag Fined 12 Lakhs After RR vs CSK Game in IPL 2025

Riyan Parag has incurred a penalty of INR 12 Lakh for his team not completing overs in time against CSK.

While the Rajasthan Royals (RR) won against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati, Riyan Parag has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. He has incurred a penalty of INR 12 Lakh for his team not completing overs in time against CSK.

The official website of IPL released a press statement to confirm the breach of the code of conduct by Parag and his side. Since RR’s maiden offence in IPL 2025, Parag was categorised in minimum over-rate offences.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs,” read the official statement.

Rajasthan Royals bowled second and were under immense pressure in the final few overs, which can lead to delay since ample discussion and planning go before every ball. The same thing happened with the Rajasthan Royals last night, for they slowed down the game against two of the finest CSK hitters and executed their plans under pressure.

Rajasthan Royals and Riyan Parag open their account in IPL 2025

Before coming into the game, the Rajasthan Royals had registered two consecutive defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. Their tactics and on-field decisions were baffling and were called out by numerous experts and fans.

ALSO READ:

Finally, RR churned out a complete team performance, especially in the bowling department, to gain their maiden victory in this edition. The game could have gone either way since CSK had MS Dhoni till the last over, but RR bowlers executed their plans brilliantly and squeezed a six-run win.

This might also be Riyan Parag’s final game as a skipper, with Sanju Samson set to return as a captain from the next fixture. He would be pleased to end this stint with a win after a struggling start.

Even though short, this captaincy tenure must have been a great learning curve for Parag and will help him evolve as a player. While he has been fined despite a win, Parag will cherish this win and take more confidence in the coming games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.