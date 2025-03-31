News
Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Riyan Parag led RR in their first three games so far.

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) regular captain has played the first three games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as a batter only. Sanju Samson was going through a recovery after suffering a right index finger injury during the fifth T20I against England earlier this year, which made him unavailable for wicket-keeping. In the meantime, for RR, Riyan Parag donned the captaincy hat.

Previously, Samson received a partial clearance to participate in the ongoing IPL only as a batter. He will now be examined by the Sport Science department at the CoE before resuming his work behind the stumps.

Sanju Samson Visits the CoE

According to a Cricbuzz report, he went to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) to seek clearance for keeping wickets. The 30-year-old reached Bengaluru on March 31.

ALSO READ:

Samson could return as the RR skipper only after being permitted to keep the wickets. Some sources stated to Cricbuzz that he has fully healed from the injury and is ready to take up wicket-keeping duties in the next match.

“He will seek clearance to do so for the remaining games and is expected to be back as skipper from the RR’s next match, which is nearly a week away”, said the source.

However, the glovesman has struggled in the last two matches after having a smashing start to the season. His last two scores are 16-ball-20 against the Chennai Super Kings and 11-ball-13 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He struck a fierce 66 (37) at a strike rate of 178.37 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan have won one out of their three matches so far. They will face the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 5.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Sanju Samson

