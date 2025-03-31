‘Has a Different Aura’: Punjab Kings Youngster is in Awe of India Star

The all-rounder was acquired for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 auction.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Suryansh Shedge is excited to meet Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Though Shedge has met him before, he assumes that Hardik may not remember. The star Indian all-rounder has a “different aura”, exhibiting his dedication to go above and beyond to win matches for India.

“I don’t think he remembers, but I have met Hardik bhaiyya. He has a different aura to him. The amount of games he has won for India, it shows how dedicated he is”, he told to the Times of India.

Punjab Kings’ Suryansh Shedge On His Idols

While speaking about the great players he looks up to, the 22-year-old gave three names. He stated that former India captain Virat Kohli and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer are his idols alongside England’s Ben Stokes.

Moreover, Shedge hailed Shreyas as an “amazing person” and explained how he helped him in his career, on and off the field.

“I admire Virat bhaiyya, Ben Stokes, and then Shreyas bhaiyya as well. Now that I’ve known him (Shreyas) personally, he’s an amazing person. Even when we are not on the ground, we talk about cricket and you know that he is passionate about the game”,

Notably, both Shedge and Shreyas helped Mumbai to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. Shedge bagged the Player of the Match award after a 15-ball 36 and scalping one wicket. Overall, Shedge scored 131 runs in nine innings at the highest strike rate of 251.92, while Shreyas contributed 345 runs in the tournament.

The youngster will now get to play under Shreyas for PBKS. He made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans on March 25 but didn’t get a chance to bat.

PBKS will play their second match of the IPL 2025 tomorrow. They will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

