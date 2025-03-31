News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'Has a Different Aura': Punjab Kings Youngster is in Awe of India Star
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

‘Has a Different Aura’: Punjab Kings Youngster is in Awe of India Star

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The all-rounder was acquired for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 auction.

'Has a Different Aura': Punjab Kings Youngster is in Awe of India Star

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Suryansh Shedge is excited to meet Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Though Shedge has met him before, he assumes that Hardik may not remember. The star Indian all-rounder has a “different aura”, exhibiting his dedication to go above and beyond to win matches for India.

“I don’t think he remembers, but I have met Hardik bhaiyya. He has a different aura to him. The amount of games he has won for India, it shows how dedicated he is”, he told to the Times of India.

Punjab Kings’ Suryansh Shedge On His Idols

While speaking about the great players he looks up to, the 22-year-old gave three names. He stated that former India captain Virat Kohli and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer are his idols alongside England’s Ben Stokes.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, Shedge hailed Shreyas as an “amazing person” and explained how he helped him in his career, on and off the field.

“I admire Virat bhaiyya, Ben Stokes, and then Shreyas bhaiyya as well. Now that I’ve known him (Shreyas) personally, he’s an amazing person. Even when we are not on the ground, we talk about cricket and you know that he is passionate about the game”,

Notably, both Shedge and Shreyas helped Mumbai to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. Shedge bagged the Player of the Match award after a 15-ball 36 and scalping one wicket. Overall, Shedge scored 131 runs in nine innings at the highest strike rate of 251.92, while Shreyas contributed 345 runs in the tournament.

The youngster will now get to play under Shreyas for PBKS. He made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans on March 25 but didn’t get a chance to bat.

PBKS will play their second match of the IPL 2025 tomorrow. They will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
PBKS
PBKS vs MI
Punjab Kings
Suryansh Shedge

Related posts

Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders MI vs KKR

Why Moeen Ali Does Not Feature in KKR Playing XI for Their IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

Moeen Alli misses out of KKR playing XI against MI after playing just one match in IPL 2025 so far.
7:35 pm
Vishnu PN
Ashwani Kumar Debuts in KKR vs MI in IPL 2025: Who Misses Out From Mumbai Indians Playing XI for Unknown Domestic Seamer?

Ashwani Kumar Debuts in KKR vs MI in IPL 2025: Who Misses Out From Mumbai Indians Playing XI for Unknown Domestic Seamer?

The decision was confirmed by skipper Hardik Pandya during the coin toss
7:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
rohit sharma impact player mumbai indians playing xi mi vs kkr ipl 2025

Why is Rohit Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs KKR in IPL 2025?

7:14 pm
CX Staff Writer
‘We Don’t Communicate’: Varun Chakravarthy on Bowling Partneship With Sunil Narine Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

‘We Don’t Communicate’: Varun Chakravarthy on Bowling Partneship With Sunil Narine Ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

The spin twins have been lethal whenever they have worked in tandem.
7:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Expecting Too Much’: Former Mumbai Indians and Proteas Star on Criticism of MS Dhoni Coming Out Late To Bat for CSK in IPL 2025

‘Expecting Too Much’: Former Mumbai Indians and Proteas Star on Criticism of MS Dhoni Coming Out Late To Bat for CSK in IPL 2025

Dhoni has walked out late behind players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, Dube.
6:15 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Will Sanju Samson Return As Rajasthan Royals Skipper for the Next Game in IPL 2025?

Riyan Parag led RR in their first three games so far.
5:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.