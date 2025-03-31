Ashwani Kumar Debuts in KKR vs MI in IPL 2025: Who Misses Out From Mumbai Indians Playing XI for Unknown Domestic Seamer?

The decision was confirmed by skipper Hardik Pandya during the coin toss

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have decided to hand debut to young 23-year-old death overs specialist Ashwani Kumar for their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The decision was confirmed by skipper Hardik Pandya during the coin toss. Ashwani Kumar will be replacing another young pacer, Satyanarayana Raju in the MI Playing XI vs KKR.

Kumar has been making some noise in the domestic circuit and now his time has come to prove himself on the big stage.

