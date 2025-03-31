Former CSK Player Smashes Fifty In 19 Balls, Rewrites First-Class Record In New Zealand

The allrounder had played two matches for CSK in IPL 2019.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) allrounder Scott Kuggeleijn made history on Sunday as he smashed the fastest fifty in New Zealand First-Class cricket history while playing in the Plunkett Shield final round of group matches against Otago.

Kuggeleijn is no longer in the scope of selection for the national team. He had recently played in the International League T20 for Dubai Capitals and won the 2025 edition by defeating Desert Vipers in the final.

The 32-year-old had recently featured for Northern Districts in the List A competition, The Ford Trophy, claiming eight wickets from six matches. He had missed the Super Smash, New Zealand’s national T20 competition, to play in the Nepal Premier League.

Scott Kuggeleijn Makes Plunkett Shield History

Northern Districts’ captain Jeet Raval promoted Kuggeleijn to the top order against Otago in Dunedin, leading to his record-breaking fifty under unusual circumstances.

In the first innings, the medium-pacer was sent out to bat at his usual position of No.7. Kuggeleijn made his count with a superb 53 not out off just 32 balls. It included six boundaries and three fours. The innings propelled the Northern Districts to 411/7 declared.

ALSO READ:

Left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who is playing his last First-Class game, also enjoyed his time out with the bat as he scored 25 not out off 11 balls.

In reply, Otago were bundled out for 145 all out. The captain Raval claimed 4-20 and Wagner got 3-33 from his 11 overs.

Fairytale End Waiting For Neil Wagner

In the second innings, Raval promoted Kuggeleijn to open the innings with him, which proved to be the right decision. The 32-year-old broke the shackles from the get-go and rewrote a national record that stood for 25 years. Former Kiwi allrounder Andre Adams held the record for reaching his fifty in 20 balls in the 1997-98 season while playing for Auckland.

Kuggeleijn rampaged even after reaching a hundred before getting dismissed for 71 off 26 balls. It included three boundaries and eight sixes. Wagner was also promoted to No.3. He feasted on the Otago bowling with 27 off 11 balls studded with three sixes. This helped Raval to declare at 140/2 and set Otago a target of 407 runs.

At the end of Day 3, they are 120/3 and need 287 runs to win the match.

Currently, Northern Districts are in pole position to win the Plunkett Shield. They have 89 points, seven more than their competitors, Wellington.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.