Kraigg Brathwaite Steps Down As West Indies Test Captain After Leading for 4 Years

In a recent development coming in, West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down from his role. The 32-year-old opening batter was four years in charge as the West Indies Test captain after four years in charge before calling it quits.

Meanwhile, it is understood that a new captain is expected to be named in the coming weeks.

Kraigg Brathwaite, who has served as captain since March 2021, informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) leadership of his intentions earlier this year, before the conclusion of the team’s successful tour of Pakistan. His decision was made with an eye on continuity and ensuring a smooth transition for the incoming leadership.

In a statement, CWI confirmed, “Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure. As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself. This series will be particularly special, allowing Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of 100 test matches, to double down on his batting without added responsibility.”

Kraigg Brathwaite Led West Indies to Some Historic Achievements

Brathwaite’s leadership era will be marked by a series of historic accomplishments. One of the most memorable was guiding the West Indies to their first Test win on Australian soil in nearly three decades—a nail-biting eight-run triumph in Brisbane in 2024. That same year, he achieved another milestone by leading the team to a historic victory in Pakistan. He secured a drawn series and broke a 34-year winless streak in the country.

During his captaincy, the West Indies also claimed a notable home victory against England in 2022. Additionally, they won a hard-fought 2-0 series over Bangladesh in 2021, overcoming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. These successes solidified Brathwaite’s legacy as a transformative leader in West Indies cricket.

