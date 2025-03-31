News
MAK Pataudi Trophy India vs England
news
Last updated: March 31, 2025

No More MAK Pataudi Trophy, India’s Test Tour of England To Have New Name

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The latest edition of the MAK Pataudi Trophy between India and England took place in 2021.

MAK Pataudi Trophy India vs England

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly set to do away with the MAK Pataudi Trophy, which is the trophy that India and England play for during Test series that take place in England.

ECB to retire MAK Pataudi Trophy

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the ECB’s plan is to retire the trophy altogether. The trophy will instead have a new name.

The MAK Pataudi Trophy was introduced in 2007 to mark 75 years of India and England facing off for the first-ever time in a Test match.

That Test match was played at Lord’s in June 1932. India won the first edition, a three-match series, beating England 1-0 in 2007. England emerged victorious in the next three editions, in 2011, 2014 and 2018.

ALSO READ:

The five-match series between the two sides in 2021 ended in a 2-2 draw, with England winning the rescheduled fifth Test by seven wickets in July 2022. That was the last time when the two teams played a Test series in England.

More to follow…

Cricket
ECB
England and Wales Cricket Board
MAK Pataudi Trophy

