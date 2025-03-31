Good News For Australia Ahead Of WTC Final vs SA As Three Key Players Return

The trio have been sidelined from competitive cricket due to injuries with varying degrees of seriousness

Australia received optimistic news of fielding a full-strength team for the World Test Championship 2025 (WTC) final against South Africa in June as the trio of Cameron Green, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland are close to completing their rehabilitation.

Fast-bowling allrounder Green had undergone major back surgery in October for a stress-related injury and is set for a county stint with Gloucestershire from next month.

Cameron Green, Nathan Lyon Fit Before WTC 2025 Final

However, the youngster will have to stay away from bowling until late this year.

“It’s for the long-term goal of playing cricket for as long as I can. Bowling for as long as I can. I got it for that reason, solely. Obviously I could have healed [the stress fracture] over nine months, but I took the option to get the surgery, and hopefully, fingers crossed, that’s the last of it, which would be nice,” Green told ESPNCricinfo.

Green has become an integral part of the Test side after making his debut in 2020 against India and has scored 1,377 runs from 43 innings and claimed 35 wickets at an average of 35.31.

As Australia set out to defend their WTC title at the Lord’s from June 11-15, the recovery news of lead spinner Nathan Lyon is a good omen.

The offspinner suffered a hip injury during the first Test in Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, but kept playing through pain. The 37-year-old had missed out on a famous final appearance in the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 against Queensland, as South Australia clinched a First-Class title for the first time in 29 years.

“I’ve been doing a fair amount of rehab, five days a week. It is pretty painful when you land on it, but also when you run, it fills up with fluid and all that stuff. But all well and good now. So touch wood, it’s all good,” Lyon told ESPNCricinfo.

Scott Boland’s Fitness Boosts Pace Department

Australia’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy hero Scott Boland is also set to fully return from soreness he suffered after playing the series against India followed by two rounds of Sheffield Shield.

“I bowled a fair bit in those last couple of games. But I think if we made the Shield final, I would have been fine to play. So we sort of took the conservative route there and then I’ve got the next month to really build up my strength in my whole body,” Boland told ESPNCricinfo.

Australia had comprehensively beaten India 3-1 at home and then won the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy in Sri Lanka for the first time in 14 years in February. If everything goes well, they will have the pace triumvirate of captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc who are all playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after being sidelined for the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injuries.