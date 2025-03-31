News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'Would Be Dropped If Not For....' - Former England Player Lambasts Rohit Sharma After Third Successive Failure in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

‘Would Be Dropped If Not For….’ – Former England Player Lambasts Rohit Sharma After Third Successive Failure in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rohit has managed scores of 0(4), 8(4), 13 (12) in IPL 2025.

'Would Be Dropped If Not For....' - Former England Player Lambasts Rohit Sharma After Third Successive Failure in IPL 2025

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma failed to get going with the bat for a third straight time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), this time against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rohit started his IPL 2025 campaign with a 4-ball duck in MI’s season opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), followed by an 8(4) against Gujarat Titans (GT) and then 13 (12) tonight.

Echoing on the same lines, former England captain Michael Vaughan lambasted the dynamic right-hander and highlighted that his numbers weren’t up to mark.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan was quoted as saying “If your name’s not Rohit Sharma, you’d probably be losing your place in the side at some stage with his numbers. They are not good enough number for a player like Rohit Sharma.”

To give perspective, Rohit has been dismissed in the first over a total of seven times since IPL 2022- the most by any batter during this period. In the first two games this season as well, Rohit did not survive beyond the opening over.

ALSO READ:

MI vs KKR Highlights

MI extended their domination over KKR as the Kolkata outfit once again failed to change their fortunes against MI. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians secured their first win of the IPL 2025 season, outclassing KKR comprehensively by 8 wickets.

The MI bowlers first put up a scintillating bowling display to bundle out the defending champions for a subpar score of 116 in 16.2 overs. Debutant Ashwani Kumar scripted history to register the best bowling figures by an Indian on IPL debut. He finished with figures of 3-0-24-4.

Coming to the chase, while Rohit Sharma couldn’t get going, his opening partner Ryan Rickelton looked in good rhythm. Bought for INR 1 crore by MI at the auction, the Proteas slammed an unbeaten deft knock of 62* (41) to single-handedly guide his team over the line.

After the win, MI have now climbed to the sixth spot in the points table while KKR slumped to the bottom. Notably, both teams have two points from three games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Michael Vaughan
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

'He is a Joke' - Ryan Rickelton Absolutely Awestruck By This Mumbai Indians Star's Trademark Shot in IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR 

‘He is a Joke’ – Ryan Rickelton Absolutely Awestruck By This Mumbai Indians Star’s Trademark Shot in IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR 

The wicketkeeper-batter opened up about his reaction while watching it from the non-striker's end.
12:20 am
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR Veteran Manish Pandey Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in Elite IPL Club

KKR Veteran Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in Elite IPL Club

He has represented seven teams in 18 editions of IPL so far.
10:43 pm
Disha Asrani
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a stronger side than LSG, with most bases covered, so they should win.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:43 pm
Darpan Jain
Ashwani Kumar Makes History on Debut, Registers Best Bowling Figures by an Indian in KKR vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Ashwani Kumar Makes History on Debut, Registers Best Bowling Figures by an Indian in KKR vs MI IPL 2025 Match

He got the big wickets of Rahane, Rinku, Russell, and Pandey.
11:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Hardik Pandya Angkrish Raghuvanshi MI vs KKR IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya Recreates Famous Babar Azam Send-off, Waves Bye to Angkrish Raghuvanshi During MI vs KKR IPL 2025

The KKR batter departed after a 16-ball 26.
9:20 pm
Vishnu PN
Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders MI vs KKR

Why Moeen Ali Does Not Feature in KKR Playing XI for Their IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

He played the last match against RR.
8:42 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.