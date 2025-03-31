'Would Be Dropped If Not For....' - Former England Player Lambasts Rohit Sharma After Third Successive Failure in IPL 2025

Rohit has managed scores of 0(4), 8(4), 13 (12) in IPL 2025.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma failed to get going with the bat for a third straight time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), this time against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rohit started his IPL 2025 campaign with a 4-ball duck in MI’s season opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), followed by an 8(4) against Gujarat Titans (GT) and then 13 (12) tonight.

Echoing on the same lines, former England captain Michael Vaughan lambasted the dynamic right-hander and highlighted that his numbers weren’t up to mark.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan was quoted as saying “If your name’s not Rohit Sharma, you’d probably be losing your place in the side at some stage with his numbers. They are not good enough number for a player like Rohit Sharma.”

To give perspective, Rohit has been dismissed in the first over a total of seven times since IPL 2022- the most by any batter during this period. In the first two games this season as well, Rohit did not survive beyond the opening over.

MI extended their domination over KKR as the Kolkata outfit once again failed to change their fortunes against MI. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians secured their first win of the IPL 2025 season, outclassing KKR comprehensively by 8 wickets.

The MI bowlers first put up a scintillating bowling display to bundle out the defending champions for a subpar score of 116 in 16.2 overs. Debutant Ashwani Kumar scripted history to register the best bowling figures by an Indian on IPL debut. He finished with figures of 3-0-24-4.

Coming to the chase, while Rohit Sharma couldn’t get going, his opening partner Ryan Rickelton looked in good rhythm. Bought for INR 1 crore by MI at the auction, the Proteas slammed an unbeaten deft knock of 62* (41) to single-handedly guide his team over the line.

After the win, MI have now climbed to the sixth spot in the points table while KKR slumped to the bottom. Notably, both teams have two points from three games.

