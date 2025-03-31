Former Delhi Capitals Star Replaces Former KKR Player as International Team’s T20I Captain

The team has undergone a crucial leadership change amid an underwhelming run in T20Is.

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) player Shai Hope has been named the captain of West Indies in the T20I format. Shai Hope replaces Rovman Powell, who is currently plying trade for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025. Rovman Powell resigns as West Indies T20I skipper after having led the side in 37 matches.

Powell’s captaincy summary and Shai Hope’s experience

Under Powell’s captaincy, West Indies won 19 T20Is while losing 17. One match ended in a no-result. Powell led West Indies in their home T20 World Cup campaign, where they reached the Super 8 stage. West Indies, however, failed to qualify for the semi-finals after finishing third in Group 2.

Shai Hope, on the other hand, has been captaining the West Indies ODI side since 2022.

Darren Sammy backs Shai Hope

Darren Sammy, the current head coach of West Indies, backed the 31-year-old to do well as the skipper in the shortest format as well. “Shai Hope’s appointment signals a progressive shift for West Indies cricket, given his success with the 50 over team in the last 18 months,” Sammy told Cricket West Indies.

“As the team continues its evolution, Hope blends instinctive decision-making with analytical precision, using in-depth match data and player performance insights to shape strategy. “Shai is a strong believer in team performances and his meticulous preparation, coupled with his calm and composed demeanor under pressure, makes him an ideal leader at this stage,” added the former West Indies skipper.

Shai Hope’s first assignment as West Indies T20I skipper will be a three-match away series against Ireland in June. West Indies will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Ireland before travelling to England. Against England too, West Indies will play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

