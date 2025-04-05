Angry Pakistan Star Confronts Fans Who Taunt Him After Whitewash Loss to New Zealand

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah was spotted getting into an ugly confrontation with a fan after the Men in Green suffered a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand following their loss in the final NZ vs PAK ODI earlier today.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has since condemned the incident, promising to review the situation and ensure player-fan interactions remain safe and respectful.

Two Afghan men misbehaved with Pakistani cricketers in Mount Maunganui. Khushdil Shah asked them to stop, but they continued to abuse him, prompting a reaction from the player: PCB

Watch the video of the incident below.

A fan beating Pakistani cricketer Khushdil Shah in New Zealand.

Khushdil Shah was previously fined during the NZ series for misconduct

Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah found himself in hot water during the T20I series against New Zealand after the International Cricket Council (ICC) ruled him guilty of misconduct in the opening match. The controversial moment, which quickly spread across social media, involved Shah making unnecessary physical contact with New Zealand bowler Zakary Foulkes in the 8th over.

As punishment, the ICC has imposed a fine equivalent to 50% of Shah’s match fee and handed him three demerit points. With this penalty, the left-handed batter now stands just one demerit point away from an automatic suspension.

