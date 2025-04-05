News
[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Combine To Complete Spectacular Runout of Ashutosh Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025
watch
Last updated: April 5, 2025

[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Combine To Complete Spectacular Runout of Ashutosh Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Dhoni and Jadeja looked in sync.

[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Combine To Complete Spectacular Runout of Ashutosh Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veterans MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja came in sync to complete a spectacular runout of Delhi Capitals finisher Ashutosh Sharma as the teams locked horns today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the third ball of the final over of DC’s innings which was being bowled by Matheesha Pathirana.

Ashutosh went for a big hit but could only clip it towards square leg, where Ravindra Jadeja rushed forward from the boundary and made a perfect throw for MS Dhoni to break the stumps just in time.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

ALSO READ:

Will the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match be the last game for MS Dhoni at Chepauk?

There is a strong speculation going around social media that the ongoing CSK vs DC match could be the final game for MS Dhoni at Chepauk today.

The reason for this is that MS Dhoni’s parents were at the ground today to watch the game. Since his parents are old and it’s a day game, which isn’t the ideal condition to watch a game given the Chennai heat, fans were quick with their assumptions.

Interestingly, it was also the first time Dhoni’s parents had dropped in to watch an IPL game in Chepauk, since their son’s association with the franchise began in 2008. Meanwhile, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and their daughter Ziva were also spotted in attendance.

Speaking about the match, Delhi Capitals batted first and posted 183 for 6 in 20 overs with KL Rahul top-scoring with a 77(51).

At the time of writing this report, CSK have started with their chase of 184. The scoreboard read 10 for 1 in 1 over with Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSK vs DC
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja

