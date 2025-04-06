News
'Just Love Winning Trophies' RCB Player Makes Bold Declaration During IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 6, 2025

‘Just Love Winning Trophies’: RCB Player Makes Bold Declaration During IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He claimed a stunning three-wicket haul in the IPL 2025 opener.

'Just Love Winning Trophies' RCB Player Makes Bold Declaration During IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has made a big statement ahead of their match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In a recent RCB video, he talked about how the early hardships in life made him and his younger brother, Hardik Pandya, strong and resilient. He also claimed that he loves to win trophies, besides stating that the “DNA” of the Pandya brothers doesn’t “allow” them to lose hope easily.

“More than the sport, life has taught us more. I will say Hardik as well. It sounds very cliche or we can say ‘arre, what the same thing’, but I just love winning trophies. My agenda, though regardless of you know, what you want to do as an individual and all of that is there. But at the end of the day it’s a team sport. You sometimes tend to forget that. We’re just wired differently where our DNA didn’t allow us to give up,” said Krunal.

RCB will take on MI in IPL 2025

Krunal is set to face his former IPL franchise, which is also led by his brother, on Monday. The overall record favours MI as they have won 19 out of the 33 matches against RCB. But they have turned the tables in recent years. Since IPL 2020, the reds have won five out of the eight matches.

ALSO READ:

However, both teams have had contrasting starts to their IPL 2025 campaign. RCB has stumbled in their home game after starting the league with back-to-back wins over the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. The Rajat Patidar-led team will want to make a comeback after their eight-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans.

On the other hand, the five-time IPL champions MI couldn’t turn things around after their disastrous outing in the IPL 2024. The Hardik-led team has won only one out of their four matches in this IPL edition so far. They will go head-to-head with RCB at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

IPL 2025
Krunal Pandya
MI vs RCB
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

