'If Output Drops..": PBKS Coach Ricky Ponting Gives Big Verdict on What Will Decide MS Dhoni's Future Beyond IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
’If Output Drops..”: PBKS Coach Ricky Ponting Gives Big Verdict on What Will Decide MS Dhoni’s Future Beyond IPL 2025

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has recently been in the news for his lacklustre batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The wicketkeeper-batter was seen coming out to bat late after players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Aswhin, Shivam Dube in the CSK batting lineup.

Furthermore, he has clearly lacked attacking intent and by the time he changes gears, the required equation have skyrocketed beyond limits.

Echoing on the same lines, current Punjab Kings (PBKS) coach Ricky Ponting highlighted what will be the key factor in deciding MS Dhoni’s future beyond IPL 2025.

Speaking at the Idea Exchange event, Ponting was quoted as saying by Indian Express,

“It might just depend on how this season goes. If he can have a real impact with the bat, I think he will keep playing. If his batting output drops, he might start thinking about it. He’s been a terrific player for a long time.”

ALSO READ:

The 43-year-old, since last season, has restricted himself to coming out at the end for the last 10-12 balls and make a big impact. This season however, CSK has required his explosive batting in earlier stages of the game but his decision to hold himself back stirred quite a debate.

Thus, since the match against RCB, Dhoni has been promoted in the batting order, but on both occasions, CSK were already struggling to keep up with the required run rate, limiting his ability to influence the game.

Will MS Dhoni after IPL 2025?

Interestingly, ahead of last Saturday’s match, rumors circulated that Dhoni might make a significant announcement about his future, especially with his parents present at Chepauk but CSK coach Stephen Fleming quickly dismissed these speculations.

Prior to the start of the season, he was spotted wearing a T-shirt which read ‘One Last Time’ in Morse Code.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSK
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
PBKS
Ricky Ponting

