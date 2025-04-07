Virat Kohli Makes T20 HISTORY During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash; Only Indian To Achieve THIS Feat

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli reached a major milestone during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight (April 7) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Kohli entered the 13k run-club in T20 cricket, joining the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard. Interestingly, he is the only Indian to feature in the list.

Furthermore, Kohli is the second fastest to reach the feat in 386 innings, while Gayle tops the list with 381 innings.

Virat Kohli gives RCB a flying start against Mumbai Indians

Batting first, RCB were dealt an early blow after losing explosive opener Phil Salt cheaply for four on the just the second ball of the match. It was then Virat Kohli himself, who tookover the onus of rebuilding the innings and was complemented brilliantly from the other end by Devdutt Padikkal.

The duo has already scripted a fifty-plus stand and built a strong foundation for RCB to go for a flourish now. Meanwhile, Kohli is inching close towards his fifty and is currently batting in the late 30s.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard read 76 for 1 in 6.4 overs with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal currently batting in the middle.

RCB have had a good start to their campaign, having won two of their first three matches and occupy the third place in the points table at the moment.

A win tonight against heavyweights MI will further consolidate their place in the Top 4.

