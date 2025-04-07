News
Last updated: April 7, 2025

After Sam Konstas, Virat Kohli shoulder-bumps Jasprit Bumrah during MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Virat Kohli shoulder-bumped Jasorit Bumrah during the MI vs RCB match in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli shoulder-bumped Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah during an IPL 2025 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Bumrah was bowling the fifth ball of the 11th over with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar on strike. Bumrah collected the ball as it ended in a dot, and mockingly threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end, where Kohli was standing. The two then stared at each other, with Kohli eventually shoulder-bumping Bumrah. However, the shoulder-bump from Kohli was only in jest as both the players shared a smile.


It is important to note that Virat Kohli had shoulder-bumped Australia’s Sam Konstas during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The duo were involved in a heated exchange during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India in Melbourne last year. Kohli received a demerit point and was fined 20 percent of his match fees for the incident. Kohli is known to be an aggressive player on the field and is often animated during crucial junctures of a game.

ALSO READ:

The former RCB skipper scored a 29-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians on Monday before being dismissed for 67 by Hardik Pandya in the 13th over. At the time of writing this report, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were 198/4 in 18 overs, with Rajat Patidar (64*) and Jitesh Sharma (20*) unbeaten. Later, RCB eventually went onto score a challenging total of 221/5 from 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback

Speaking of Jasprit Bumrah, the Gujarat pacer is making his competitive comeback after being sidelined for three months due to a back spasm. He sustained the injury during the fifth Test against Australia in January, and underwent rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Bumrah was declared fully fit only a couple of days ago. Because of the injury, the 31-year-old was forced to miss the England limited-overs series, the 2025 Champions Trophy as well as the initial matches of IPL 2025. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bumrah finished with wicketless figures of 0/29 from four overs.

