News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KKR CEO Meets With CAB President and Eden Gardens Curator; Which Pitch Will Be Used for KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Venky Mysore Meets With CAB President and Eden Gardens Curator; Which Pitch Will Be Used for KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

There has been much speculation regarding the pitch at Eden Gardens.

KKR CEO Meets With CAB President and Eden Gardens Curator; Which Pitch Will Be Used for KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tomorrow for their upcoming clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

However, there has been much speculation regarding the pitch at Eden Gardens, especially after a reported confrontation between the KKR management and the curator after the IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which the defending champions lost.

It is now understood that on the eve of the LSG Match, KKR CEO Venky Mysore met with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly and pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee. The franchise has demanded a used pitch for the LSG match, implying the one used for the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), according to Revsportz. Notably, KKR had scored 200 against SRH in that game and restricted them to 120.

However, Sujan Mukherjee has denied the request, since IPL rules mandate a gap of seven days before a pitch can be reused for a match.

Thus, for the LSG game now, pitch No.4 will be used, where the strip could be a tad sluggish in nature like the SRH match but is expected to offer a little more turn to assist the KKR spinners.

ALSO READ:

KKR eye third win of IPL 2025

Speaking about the Kolkata outfit’s campaign so far in the IPL 2025, they have managed two wins and as many losses in four games.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will be gunning for their third win of the season when they lock horns with LSG next and gain momentum in their title defence.

KKR is currently placed just outside the top 4 at the fifth spot with four points from as many games. LSG, on the other hand, are just one spot below KKR at sixth, with the same points tally but an inferior NRR.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs LSG
Venky Mysore

Related posts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their third game of the season by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) last night.

The Unknown Factor Behind RCB Finding Success at Wankhede After 10 Years vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

So many factors went behind this thrilling win, but one the main reason hasn’t been talked enough.
1:14 pm
Darpan Jain
KKR vs LSG Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

KKR vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their last game.
1:04 pm
Sagar Paul
josh hazlewood rcb royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025

‘RCB is the new CSK?’ – Former Chennai Super Kings Star Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Win IPL 2025 Title

RCB pulled off a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians on Monday
12:54 pm
Samarnath Soory
longest six in ipl history albie morkel big six in ipl highest six in ipl 2025

Longest Six in IPL History: Top 10 Biggest Sixes and IPL 2025 Longest Six

12:38 pm
CX Staff Writer
PBKS vs CHE top captaincy picks for Match 22 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 22 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 22 between PBKS and CSK.
11:54 am
Sandip Pawar
Rajat Patidar Fined for slow over rate against MI

Why Was Rajat Patidar Fined 12 Lakhs By IPL After the MI vs RCB IPL Match Yesterday?

Before this match, captains like Hardik Pandya (MI), Riyan Parag (RR), and Rishabh Pant (LSG) were also fined for the same offence.
12:51 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.