Venky Mysore Meets With CAB President and Eden Gardens Curator; Which Pitch Will Be Used for KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

There has been much speculation regarding the pitch at Eden Gardens.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tomorrow for their upcoming clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

However, there has been much speculation regarding the pitch at Eden Gardens, especially after a reported confrontation between the KKR management and the curator after the IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which the defending champions lost.

It is now understood that on the eve of the LSG Match, KKR CEO Venky Mysore met with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly and pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee. The franchise has demanded a used pitch for the LSG match, implying the one used for the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), according to Revsportz. Notably, KKR had scored 200 against SRH in that game and restricted them to 120.

However, Sujan Mukherjee has denied the request, since IPL rules mandate a gap of seven days before a pitch can be reused for a match.

Thus, for the LSG game now, pitch No.4 will be used, where the strip could be a tad sluggish in nature like the SRH match but is expected to offer a little more turn to assist the KKR spinners.

KKR eye third win of IPL 2025

Speaking about the Kolkata outfit’s campaign so far in the IPL 2025, they have managed two wins and as many losses in four games.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will be gunning for their third win of the season when they lock horns with LSG next and gain momentum in their title defence.

KKR is currently placed just outside the top 4 at the fifth spot with four points from as many games. LSG, on the other hand, are just one spot below KKR at sixth, with the same points tally but an inferior NRR.

