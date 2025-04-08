News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Following the game’s conclusion, Jitesh Sharma credited Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s batting coach and mentor, for playing this innovative shot.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Not AB De Villiers, Jitesh Sharma Credits This Former RCB Player for Ridiculous Scoop for Six vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Jitesh remained unbeaten on 40 in just 19 deliveries, comprising two boundaries and four maximums.

Following the game’s conclusion, Jitesh Sharma credited Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s batting coach and mentor, for playing this innovative shot.

Jitesh Sharma played an audacious scoop shot off Trent Boult in the 19th over last night. Boult bowled a fuller-length delivery to Jitesh, who walked across and went on one knee to play the shot. The ball hit the middle of his willow and sailed all over the boundary for a massive maximum.

Following the game’s conclusion, Jitesh credited Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s batting coach and mentor, for playing this innovative shot against a quality bowler. In a video posted by the official handle of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he talked about how Karthik made him realise his caliber and added more dimensions to his batting.

“All credit goes to Dinesh Karthik (DK bhai). Because of his efforts only, I was capable to do this, to know my caliber that I can hit also because I never played those shots. But when I met him (for the) first time, he said that you can play 360, you can play every shot of cricket. You need to believe and do some hard work. So, I gave all my trust to him, and I said whatever you say, I will do it blindly.”

Karthik also revealed that he had worked with Jitesh on a few shots before the season. He also praised the wicketkeeper batter for his courage and hard work, labelling him a “special player”.

How did a terrific knock from Jitesh Sharma pave the way for RCB’s win?

When Jitesh Sharma came to the crease, RCB had lost two big wickets of Virat Kohli (67) and Liam Livingstone (0) in three deliveries, and the scoreboard read 144/4 in 14.3 overs. RCB needed a batter who could take the momentum forward without losing a quick wicket anymore, and Jitesh Sharma did it precisely while batting at No.6.

ALSO READ:

He was aggressive straight away and nailed his shots perfectly to provide impetus in the death overs. Jitesh remained unbeaten on 40 in just 19 deliveries, comprising two boundaries and four maximums, at a phenomenal strike rate of 210.53.

He weaved a rapid partnership with Rajat Patidar to power RCB to 221/5 in their allotted 20 overs. In the death overs, MI had several quality bowlers with vast previous experience, but Jitesh backed himself to play big shots and unleashed his range at the right time.

Eventually, his knock was the difference, as RCB won the contest by 12 runs to earn their third win. Had Jitesh not come up with a timely cameo, RCB would have ended around 200 and might have suffered a defeat.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
MI vs RCB
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

nicholas pooran lsg ipl 2025 kkr vs lsg

4,0,4,6,4,6 – Nicholas Pooran Decimates Andre Russell’s Over In KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Not just Andre Russell, none of the KKR bowlers had an answer to Nicholas Pooran
6:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

‘Need A 400-Run Season From Rohit Sharma’: Former India Player Demands Mumbai Indians Opener After Another Flop Show vs RCB in IPL 2025

He made 17 runs last night.
4:22 pm
Disha Asrani
Ravi Bishnoi Lucknow Super Giants KKR vs LSG IPL 2025

Why Is Ravi Bishnoi Not in LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

Ravi Bishnoi does not feature in Lucknow Super Giants playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders.
4:11 pm
Vishnu PN
Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders MI vs KKR

Why Is Moeen Ali Not In KKR Playing XI In IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

The England all-rounder has claimed two wickets from the two matches he played in IPL 2025
3:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
Vaibhav Arora Credits Former KKR, CSK Players For Invaluable Lessons

Vaibhav Arora Credits Former KKR, CSK Players For Invaluable Lessons

He has evolved into a key figure in the franchise's bowling attack.
2:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
PBKS vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

PBKS vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last game.
2:52 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.