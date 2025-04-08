Why Was Rajat Patidar Fined 12 Lakhs By IPL After the MI vs RCB IPL Match Yesterday?

Before this match, captains like Hardik Pandya (MI), Riyan Parag (RR), and Rishabh Pant (LSG) were also fined for the same offence.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their ten-year wait for a win at the Wankhede Stadium by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. It was a great night for the team and fans, but captain Rajat Patidar was fined after the match.

Skipper Rajat Patidar was fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during Match 20. The fine was imposed as it was the team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. While the result went in RCB’s favour, the captain will need to be more mindful of the clock in upcoming games.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined INR 12 lakhs,” an official statement read.

Patidar Leads the Way with Match-Winning Knock

Rajat Patidar played a great innings against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. He scored 64 runs from 32 balls and helped RCB win by 12 runs. Virat Kohli also batted well and made 67 runs. Jitesh Sharma hit a quick 40 runs from just 19 balls. Krunal Pandya was the best bowler for RCB, taking four big wickets to help the team defend the score.

This was RCB’s first win at Wankhede in 10 years. After this win, RCB now has three wins in four matches and is placed third on the points table with six points.

