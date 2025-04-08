News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
The biggest question among LSG fans remains: Will Mayank Yadav play today in this big clash?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Will Mayank Yadav Play Today for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 Fixture?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Mayank’s last competitive game was in October last year.

The biggest question among LSG fans remains: Will Mayank Yadav play today in this big clash?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The biggest question among LSG fans remains: Will Mayank Yadav play today in this big clash?

After LSG’s last victory, Justin Langer, the head coach, provided a crucial update on Mayank’s availability and injury status. He exclaimed that the Indian speedster is bowling at 90-95% at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, which is a massive relief.

Mayank’s last competitive game was in October last year, where he played a T20I against Bangladesh before injuring himself. Since then, he has consistently been at the NCA, working hard to regain his fitness.

Reports suggested that he might take time to recover, but he seems set for an early return. This will boost LSG’s bowling attack massively, which is already bolstered by the return of Akash Deep and Avesh Khan.

ALSO READ:

Will Mayank Yadav play today against KKR?

Now that Langer has provided his fitness update, LSG’s fate rely on will Mayank Yadav play today against KKR. Mayank is an express speedster who can crank it up in the middle overs and bowl hard lengths consistently to trouble batters, as was visible last season.

He has that extra pace to agitate any batter in the world and will get some assistance off the deck at the Eden Gardens. Last year, he recorded the fastest delivery of the season, bowling 150+ km/h easily in every game.

KKR’s middle order has blown hot and cold this season, and if Mayank plays, LSG’s chances will boost significantly. However, whether he can bowl with the same rhythm or regain the same pace will be interesting to see.

Who sits out for LSG if Mayank Yadav comes in?

Will Mayank Yadav play today is a big question ahead of the clash, but another query is, who will sit out? If Mayank comes in, LSG might bench Ravi Bishnoi, who has not performed according to expectations.

Bishnoi has snared three wickets and conceded 11.86 runs per over in four matches in IPL 2025. Further, his variations have been ineffective, and he hasn’t adapted to the decks at different grounds.

He has 6 wickets at an average of 30.50, with a best of 2/17, in seven innings in Kolkata. Shardul Thakur has done well, while Akash Deep and Avesh Khan are quality bowlers, so Bishnoi might have to sit out.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR vs LSG
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav

Related posts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their third game of the season by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) last night.

The Unknown Factor Behind RCB Finding Success at Wankhede After 10 Years vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

So many factors went behind this thrilling win, but one the main reason hasn’t been talked enough.
1:14 pm
Darpan Jain
KKR vs LSG Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

KKR vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their last game.
1:04 pm
Sagar Paul
josh hazlewood rcb royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025

‘RCB is the new CSK?’ – Former Chennai Super Kings Star Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Win IPL 2025 Title

RCB pulled off a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians on Monday
12:54 pm
Samarnath Soory
longest six in ipl history albie morkel big six in ipl highest six in ipl 2025

Longest Six in IPL History: Top 10 Biggest Sixes and IPL 2025 Longest Six

12:38 pm
CX Staff Writer
PBKS vs CHE top captaincy picks for Match 22 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 22 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 22 between PBKS and CSK.
11:54 am
Sandip Pawar
Rajat Patidar Fined for slow over rate against MI

Why Was Rajat Patidar Fined 12 Lakhs By IPL After the MI vs RCB IPL Match Yesterday?

Before this match, captains like Hardik Pandya (MI), Riyan Parag (RR), and Rishabh Pant (LSG) were also fined for the same offence.
12:51 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.