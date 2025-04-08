Will Mayank Yadav Play Today for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 Fixture?

Mayank’s last competitive game was in October last year.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The biggest question among LSG fans remains: Will Mayank Yadav play today in this big clash?

After LSG’s last victory, Justin Langer, the head coach, provided a crucial update on Mayank’s availability and injury status. He exclaimed that the Indian speedster is bowling at 90-95% at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, which is a massive relief.

Mayank’s last competitive game was in October last year, where he played a T20I against Bangladesh before injuring himself. Since then, he has consistently been at the NCA, working hard to regain his fitness.

Reports suggested that he might take time to recover, but he seems set for an early return. This will boost LSG’s bowling attack massively, which is already bolstered by the return of Akash Deep and Avesh Khan.

Will Mayank Yadav play today against KKR?

Now that Langer has provided his fitness update, LSG’s fate rely on will Mayank Yadav play today against KKR. Mayank is an express speedster who can crank it up in the middle overs and bowl hard lengths consistently to trouble batters, as was visible last season.

He has that extra pace to agitate any batter in the world and will get some assistance off the deck at the Eden Gardens. Last year, he recorded the fastest delivery of the season, bowling 150+ km/h easily in every game.

𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙍 𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀! 🔥🔥



Mayank Yadav with an absolute ripper to dismiss Cameron Green 👏



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/sMDrfmlZim — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

KKR’s middle order has blown hot and cold this season, and if Mayank plays, LSG’s chances will boost significantly. However, whether he can bowl with the same rhythm or regain the same pace will be interesting to see.

Who sits out for LSG if Mayank Yadav comes in?

Will Mayank Yadav play today is a big question ahead of the clash, but another query is, who will sit out? If Mayank comes in, LSG might bench Ravi Bishnoi, who has not performed according to expectations.

Bishnoi has snared three wickets and conceded 11.86 runs per over in four matches in IPL 2025. Further, his variations have been ineffective, and he hasn’t adapted to the decks at different grounds.

He has 6 wickets at an average of 30.50, with a best of 2/17, in seven innings in Kolkata. Shardul Thakur has done well, while Akash Deep and Avesh Khan are quality bowlers, so Bishnoi might have to sit out.

