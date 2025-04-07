News
Digvesh Rathi finally met his idol, Sunil Narine, ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

Hilarious Scenes As Digvesh Rathi Meets Idol Sunil Narine Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The two were training at the Eden Gardens when Digvesh had a chat with Narine and a few other players around them.

The two were training at the Eden Gardens when Digvesh had a chat with Narine and a few other players around them.

Digvesh Rathi finally met his idol, Sunil Narine, ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata. The two were training at the Eden Gardens when Digvesh had a chat with Narine and a few other players around them.

“Here he is,” exclaimed Rishabh Pant to Digvesh while pointing at Narine. “Every day, he’s saying about you,” said Pooran.

Later, Digvesh revealed that he is from Delhi, and that’s why he enjoys doing the notebook celebration after taking every wicket, leaving everyone in splits. For the unversed, the LSG leg spinner disclosed that Sunil Narine was his inspiration and that seeing his bowling inspired him to be a bowler after LSG’s previous fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI).

“I fell in love with bowling after watching Sunil Narine bowl. My bowling style is such that I prefer attacking the batters and getting them out. I want to be even more attacking, just like Sunil Narine. The way he stays calm in pressure situations – I want to do the same.”

Digvesh Rathi makes a terrific start to his IPL career

While Lucknow Super Giants have blown hot and cold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Digvesh Rathi has been consistent in each match, emerging as one of the finds of this season. He has snared six wickets at an average of 20.33 while conceding only 7.62 runs per over in four innings.

ALSO READ:

Rathi is LSG’s second-leading wicket-taker this season and has singlehandedly carried his team in the middle overs in the main speedsters’ absence. He is an accurate spinner who mostly keeps his lengths in good areas or slightly back of length to keep batters pinned in their crease and has used the decks well.

Further, he has a range of variations, including a deceiving carrom ball that dismissed Naman Dhir in the previous game. So, Digvesh has control and variations to remain unpredictable and control and construct his over precisely, and he has used them really well.

However, this is just a start for the leg spinner, who will face numerous challenges in the coming games in IPL 2025. If Digvesh can keep performing and bowling economical overs in the remaining matches, he will ease the workload on other bowlers in the team, who can be vulnerable at times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

