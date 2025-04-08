News
Last updated: April 8, 2025

‘Need A 400-Run Season From Rohit Sharma’: Former India Player Demands Mumbai Indians Opener After Another Flop Show vs RCB in IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He made 17 runs last night.

Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

During the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fixture at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma registered his highest score of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far – 17 runs. His abysmal record of 38 runs in four matches has gained the attention of critics worldwide. Former India player Ravi Shastri also commented on Rohit’s poor form in the league.

He said on air, “You need a 400-run season from Rohit Sharma. 15s and 20s converted into 40s and 60s.”

Shastri also believes that a strong team has a strong top order, performing consistently. While chasing a target of 222 against RCB, Rohit’s 17 from nine was underwhelming. He looked in good touch with one six and two fours while striking at 188.88. But he needs to convert his good starts into bigger scores.

In the words of the former India player, “Ideally, you want consistency. Teams that go a long way usually have the top-order firing.”

Rohit got out to Yash Dayal’s beautiful delivery, which knocked the leg stump. As the opener walked back to the dugout, Shastri’s partner in the commentary box also joined the discussion.

“They need more from Rohit Sharma, not just little starts of 12-15 runs at the start,” said Ian Bishop.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma in IPL

Rohit has surpassed the 400-run mark only twice since IPL 2017. He scored 405 runs in 2019 and 417 runs in the previous season. This year, he has returned with scores of 17, 13, 8, and 0. He missed MI’s fixture against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee issue.

Coming to the team, the Hardik Pandya-led side has lost four out of their five games so far. They rank eighth on the points table with an NRR of -0.010.

