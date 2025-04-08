News
Not SRH, Indian BGT Star Backs PBKS to Score 300 in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Not SRH, Indian BGT Star Backs This Team to Score 300 in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Not SRH, Indian BGT Star Backs PBKS to Score 300 in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has made a reputation for their explosive batting and shattering records. Last season, they broke the record for the highest team total twice. The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season as well, SRH began their campaign on a fiery note against the Rajasthan Royals, posting 286 for 6 in 20 overs – the second highest team total in IPL history.

While they have come close to the unreal 300-run mark, no team has been able to achieve the milestone yet. SRH would have been the favourites for the feat, but their batting after the opener against the Royals has gone downhill.

Now, India’s BGT hero Hanuma Vihari, who played a crucial unbeaten knock of 23 off 161 balls to ensure a draw during the 2020-21 SCG Test, has suggested the name of another franchise who can breach the 300-run mark.

Vihari feels that the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) side can be the first team to reach the 300-run figure.

The 31-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter) “Any team who’s likely to get 300 and showing Intent this season is PBKS. Amazing intent even though they’re losing wickets.”

ALSO READ:

PBKS display batting fireworks against CSK to register their second 200-plus score of IPL 2025

PBKS have a power-packed batting lineup right from the top in the likes of Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, amongst others and they have shown attacking intent even when the odds are stacked up against them.

In the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight, while PBKS lost wickets from one end reeling at 83 for 5 at one point, young Priyansh Arya delivered with an impeccable ton to propel them to a score of 219 for 6 in 20 overs.

IPL 2025
PBKS
SRH

