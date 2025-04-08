Meet Priyansh Arya: The Punjab Kings Prodigy Who Hit A Maiden IPL Century in 39 Balls in the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

He walked back with pride after making 103 runs off 42 balls.

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya smashed a six off Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Khaleel Ahmed on the first ball of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture, which is underway in Mullanpur.

The 24-year-old made an early statement with a flyer and made it look effortless! He went on to hit another six on the penultimate ball of the first over. He started the innings with a bang to prove his captain’s decision to bat first.

While filing this report, Arya is playing a masterclass of innings with a quickfire 19-ball half-century. Previously, former PBKS keeper-batter KL Rahul had struck a 14-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals in 2019. Arya has become the fourth-joint batter for PBKS for hitting the quickest fifties in the league.

Arya continued his blitzkreig to smash a maiden century in 39 balls, the fastest by any uncapped player. It is also the fastest against the opponents, CSK. Doing so, Arya broke Rajat Patidar’s record of achieving the same feat in 49 balls.

How Priyansh Arya Reached His Maiden IPL Ton

Batting at 80 off 35 balls, the onus was on Matheesha Pathirana in the 13th over to dismiss the dangerous batter, however, the damage was already done. Shashank Singh took a single off the first ball to hand over the strike to the southpaw. Arya then struck three consecutive sixes off CSK’s ace pacer. It was arguably the most monumental over for Arya to fast-track his milestone. He then slammed a four to reach his century in style.

He was later caught by Vijay Shankar off Noor Ahmad’s ball as he walked back with pride, making 103 runs off 42 balls.

In a match where both the top-order and middle order failed, including the skipper Shreyas Iyer, Arya has grabbed the limelight. He has single-handedly carried the Punjab Kings to steer the scoreboard to 193/6 in 17.5 overs.

Shashank Singh (43) and Marco Jansen (19) are currently on the crease, continuing from where Arya left off.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs of Both Teams

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Subs: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj

