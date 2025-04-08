News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Meet Priyansh Arya The Punjab Kings Prodigy Who Hit a Six Off The First Ball in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Meet Priyansh Arya: The Punjab Kings Prodigy Who Hit A Maiden IPL Century in 39 Balls in the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He walked back with pride after making 103 runs off 42 balls.

Meet Priyansh Arya The Punjab Kings Prodigy Who Hit a Six Off The First Ball in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya smashed a six off Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Khaleel Ahmed on the first ball of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture, which is underway in Mullanpur.

The 24-year-old made an early statement with a flyer and made it look effortless! He went on to hit another six on the penultimate ball of the first over. He started the innings with a bang to prove his captain’s decision to bat first.

While filing this report, Arya is playing a masterclass of innings with a quickfire 19-ball half-century. Previously, former PBKS keeper-batter KL Rahul had struck a 14-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals in 2019. Arya has become the fourth-joint batter for PBKS for hitting the quickest fifties in the league.

Arya continued his blitzkreig to smash a maiden century in 39 balls, the fastest by any uncapped player. It is also the fastest against the opponents, CSK. Doing so, Arya broke Rajat Patidar’s record of achieving the same feat in 49 balls.

How Priyansh Arya Reached His Maiden IPL Ton

Batting at 80 off 35 balls, the onus was on Matheesha Pathirana in the 13th over to dismiss the dangerous batter, however, the damage was already done. Shashank Singh took a single off the first ball to hand over the strike to the southpaw. Arya then struck three consecutive sixes off CSK’s ace pacer. It was arguably the most monumental over for Arya to fast-track his milestone. He then slammed a four to reach his century in style.

He was later caught by Vijay Shankar off Noor Ahmad’s ball as he walked back with pride, making 103 runs off 42 balls.

In a match where both the top-order and middle order failed, including the skipper Shreyas Iyer, Arya has grabbed the limelight. He has single-handedly carried the Punjab Kings to steer the scoreboard to 193/6 in 17.5 overs.

Shashank Singh (43) and Marco Jansen (19) are currently on the crease, continuing from where Arya left off.

ALSO READ:

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs of Both Teams

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Subs: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS vs CSK
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings

Related posts

Not SRH, Indian BGT Star Backs PBKS to Score 300 in IPL 2025

Not SRH, Indian BGT Star Backs This Team to Score 300 in IPL 2025

9:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Priyansh Arya Punjab Kings fastest century by uncapped player in IPL PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025

Priyansh Arya Breaks RCB Star’s Record With Fastest Century by Uncapped Indian in IPL

9:00 pm
CX Staff Writer
Priyansh Arya PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025

Priyansh Arya Records Fastest Century By Uncapped Player in IPL History in the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Priyansh Arya achieved notable milestones with his century during the PBKS vs CSK match in IPL 2025.
9:17 pm
Vishnu PN
Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025

Why Did Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Opt To Bat First in IPL 2025 Game Against CSK?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025.
8:03 pm
Vishnu PN
sunil narine wicket kkr vs lsg digvesh rathi ipl 2025

Digvesh Rathi Modifies ‘Notebook’ Celebration After Dismissing Idol Sunil Narine In KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Rathi had been fined match fees for his celebration in the last two matches
7:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rishabh Pant Burns DRS, Redeems Himself by Taking Correct Call Next Ball During KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Rishabh Pant Burns DRS, Redeems Himself by Taking Correct Call Next Ball During KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the third over of the KKR innings.
6:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.