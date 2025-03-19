News
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought an exciting young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar at his base price of INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

Amidst Injury Concerns, LSG Prepare Former CSK Speedster for Death-Over Bowling in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

This can be a career-defining season for Hangargekar, who, despite all the talent, hasn’t got enough chances in the toughest T20 league.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought an exciting young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar at his base price of INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought an exciting young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar at his base price of INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. In the previous cycle, he was with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but didn’t get enough opportunities to showcase his talent.

However, LSG are interested in giving him a regular spot in IPL 2025 and have been working on specific areas to prepare him for the big event. According to Rev Sportz, Zaheer Khan, the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, worked extensively with Hangargekar last night, and the main focus was honing his yorker accuracy.

Zaheer used water bottles as a mark, asking Hangargekar to target them as accurately as possible to improve his yorkers. Most speedsters follow this trick to find more command over yorkers, and this is probably the best way to prepare.

ALSO READ:

The report added that Hangargekar executed his yorkers well, which must have pleased the coaching staff that has kept high expectations from him. This clearly suggests that LSG team management sees him as a death-over bowler, the toughest role for a speedster in T20 cricket.

Why are LSG preparing Rajvardhan Hangargekar as a death-over bowler for IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants are forced to prepare a new bowler for different phases after facing many injury concerns. Most first-choice speedsters, including Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav, are injured and might not start in the initial phase.

Even Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are injured, so LSG must find alternatives, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar is an ideal option among those in the squad. He has a high pace and is a genuine wicket-taker, making him a sure shot to start in the main XI.

While working with Zaheer Khan, Hangargekar will learn a few tricks about operating with the new and old leather. If he can improve his death-over skill sets, a few LSG issues will be solved in the bowling department.

However, the decks in IPL have been flat, so his task will be cut out right from the start. This can be a career-defining season for Hangargekar, who, despite all the talent, hasn’t got enough chances in the toughest T20 league.

IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Rajvardhan Hangargekar

