IPL 2025 Live Match Today: Watch Today’s IPL Match Live Streaming on Mobile, TV, Recharge Plans – Full Guide

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is here, and fans across India and around the world are excited to tune in for the daily thrill. Whether you’re searching for “today IPL live match”, the “IPL 2025 start date”, or “IPL match today live streaming”, this guide will help you watch the tournament live — on your phone, TV, or desktop.
From live match timings and telecast info to the best subscription plans and recharge offers that include free JioHotstar access, here’s a complete breakdown of how to watch every IPL 2025 live match.
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League starts on March 22, 2025, with a blockbuster opening clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
If you’re searching for how to watch KKR vs RCB live streaming today, here are your options:
You’ll need a JioHotstar subscription or a prepaid plan with bundled access to stream the match online. If you’re on Jio, Airtel, or Vi, scroll below to see the cheapest plans to watch KKR vs RCB live. Details on plans described below.
The live broadcast of IPL 2025 is available across the Star Sports Network:
These channels are available via all major DTH services like Tata Play, Airtel Digital, Sun Direct, and Dish TV.
The official digital streaming partner for IPL 2025 is JioHotstar, which is available on:
Fans often search terms like:
You can:
Full IPL 2025 Schedule split by teams is available here.
To watch IPL 2025 matches on mobile or desktop, you need a JioHotstar subscription. Here’s a look at all plans:
|Plan
|Devices
|Validity
|Price
|Mobile (Ad-supported)
|1
|3 months
|₹149
|Super (Ad-supported)
|2
|3 months
|₹299
|Super (Ad-supported)
|2
|1 year
|₹899
If you use Jio, Airtel, or Vi, you can get a free JioHotstar subscription bundled with a prepaid recharge. This is the most cost-effective way to watch IPL live on mobile.
IPL 2025 kicks off with a star-studded opening ceremony at Eden Gardens featuring:
Fans looking up “IPL live match timing today” can find it daily on CricXtasy’s homepage or official broadcaster listings.
Yes, if you have a Jio, Airtel, or Vi prepaid recharge that includes a JioHotstar subscription, you can stream IPL 2025 without extra cost.
No, official IPL matches are not streamed on YouTube. Use JioHotstar for legal and high-quality live streaming.
Check CricXtasy’s Today’s Match section or search “IPL match today” on Google for match schedules.
With top teams and big stars returning to action, IPL 2025 promises daily entertainment for cricket lovers. Whether you’re a CSK die-hard, RCB loyalist, or just here for the action — knowing how to stream IPL live matches today ensures you won’t miss a moment. Bookmark www.cricxtasy.com for daily match updates, fantasy tips, live streaming info, and IPL news — all in one place.
