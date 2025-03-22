IPL 2025 Live Match Today: Watch Today’s IPL Match Live Streaming on Mobile, TV, Recharge Plans – Full Guide

News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar
IPL 2025 Live Match Today: Watch Today’s IPL Match Live Streaming on Mobile, TV – Full Guide

IPL 2025 Live Match Today: All You Need to Know About Watching IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is here, and fans across India and around the world are excited to tune in for the daily thrill. Whether you’re searching for “today IPL live match”, the “IPL 2025 start date”, or “IPL match today live streaming”, this guide will help you watch the tournament live — on your phone, TV, or desktop.

From live match timings and telecast info to the best subscription plans and recharge offers that include free JioHotstar access, here’s a complete breakdown of how to watch every IPL 2025 live match.

IPL 2025 Start Date and Format

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League starts on March 22, 2025, with a blockbuster opening clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Key details:

  • Start Date: March 22, 2025
  • Total Teams: 10
  • Match Format: Round-robin + Playoffs
  • Matches per team: 14 (7 home + 7 away)
  • Final Date: Expected in late May 2025

How to Watch IPL 2025 Live Match Today – KKR vs RCB?

The first match of IPL 2025 takes place today, March 22, between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

If you’re searching for how to watch KKR vs RCB live streaming today, here are your options:

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD
  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar app & website (starts at 5:30 PM IST)
  • Opening Ceremony: Starts at 6:00 PM IST
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

You’ll need a JioHotstar subscription or a prepaid plan with bundled access to stream the match online. If you’re on Jio, Airtel, or Vi, scroll below to see the cheapest plans to watch KKR vs RCB live. Details on plans described below.

On Television (Live Telecast)

The live broadcast of IPL 2025 is available across the Star Sports Network:

  • Star Sports 1 (English)
  • Star Sports 1 Hindi
  • Star Sports 1 HD
  • Star Sports Select (for additional language feeds)

These channels are available via all major DTH services like Tata Play, Airtel Digital, Sun Direct, and Dish TV.

On Mobile & Desktop (Live Streaming)

The official digital streaming partner for IPL 2025 is JioHotstar, which is available on:

  • Android/iOS apps (smartphones and tablets)
  • Smart TVs
  • Laptops and desktops (via browser)

Today’s IPL Match: How to Find Daily Match Info?

Fans often search terms like:

  • “today IPL live match”
  • “IPL match today live streaming”
  • “which IPL match is today”

You can:

  • Visit www.cricxtasy.com for daily updates
  • Check the match widget on Google by typing “IPL match today”
  • Follow the official IPL app or JioHotstar homepage

Full IPL 2025 Schedule split by teams is available here.

IPL 2025 Streaming Plans on JioHotstar

To watch IPL 2025 matches on mobile or desktop, you need a JioHotstar subscription. Here’s a look at all plans:

PlanDevicesValidityPrice
Mobile (Ad-supported)13 months₹149
Super (Ad-supported)23 months₹299
Super (Ad-supported)21 year₹899

Cheapest Recharge Plans with Free JioHotstar

If you use Jio, Airtel, or Vi, you can get a free JioHotstar subscription bundled with a prepaid recharge. This is the most cost-effective way to watch IPL live on mobile.

Jio Plans

  • ₹100 Plan: 90 days JioHotstar + 15GB data
  • ₹869 Plan: 2GB/day for 84 days + Hotstar
  • ₹598 Plan: 56 days + JioHotstar

Airtel Plans

  • ₹100 Plan: 30 days Hotstar + 5GB data
  • ₹195 Plan: 90 days Hotstar + 15GB data
  • ₹839 Plan: Full validity plan with bundled Hotstar

Vi Plans

  • ₹101 Plan: 3 months Hotstar + 5GB data
  • ₹169 Plan: 3 months Hotstar + 8GB data

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Recap

IPL 2025 kicks off with a star-studded opening ceremony at Eden Gardens featuring:

  • Disha Patani – Bollywood performance
  • Shreya Ghoshal – Live singing
  • Karan Aujla – Punjabi sensation
  • Time: 6:00 PM IST, March 22
  • Streaming: JioHotstar | Telecast: Star Sports

IPL 2025 Match Timings

  • Day Matches: Start at 3:30 PM IST
  • Evening Matches: Start at 7:30 PM IST
  • Pre-show/streaming: Starts 30-60 mins before match time

Fans looking up “IPL live match timing today” can find it daily on CricXtasy’s homepage or official broadcaster listings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is IPL 2025 available for free on mobile?

Yes, if you have a Jio, Airtel, or Vi prepaid recharge that includes a JioHotstar subscription, you can stream IPL 2025 without extra cost.

Can I watch IPL 2025 live match on YouTube?

No, official IPL matches are not streamed on YouTube. Use JioHotstar for legal and high-quality live streaming.

How to know which IPL match is today?

Check CricXtasy’s Today’s Match section or search IPL match today on Google for match schedules.

With top teams and big stars returning to action, IPL 2025 promises daily entertainment for cricket lovers. Whether you’re a CSK die-hard, RCB loyalist, or just here for the action — knowing how to stream IPL live matches today ensures you won’t miss a moment. Bookmark www.cricxtasy.com for daily match updates, fantasy tips, live streaming info, and IPL news — all in one place.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025

