Ishan Kishan Injured After Record Breaking Knock on SRH Debut in IPL 2025; Visuals Paint Concerning Picture

Ishan Kishan walked off the field injured during the SRH vs RR clash in IPL 2025 shortly after he hit a record-breaking 45-ball century to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to the highest ever total in IPL history.

Kishan was injured while attempting to stop a boundary during Rajasthan Royals’ innings in the run-chase. He appeared to have hurt his knee considerably and was seen outside the ropes with the physio.

Even as the match closed out with Rajasthan Royals finishing on 242/6 while chasing 287 for a win, Kishan was seen struggling outside the boundary ropes with the physio. He eventually walked onto the field to join his teammates and wasn’t quite hobbling anymore, but the extent of the injury is yet to be revealed.

Watch Ishan Kishan injured during fielding attempt in SRH vs RR

Ishan Kishan slams 45-ball century on SRH debut vs RR

Ishan Kishan made an instant impact on his Sunrisers Hyderabad debut in IPL 2025, smashing a brilliant 106* off just 47 balls against Rajasthan Royals. Coming in at No.3, Kishan replaced Rahul Tripathi in the SRH line-up and showed exactly why he was a key pick in the auction.

He walked in after a fiery 19-ball 45-run opening stand between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Kishan wasted no time, hitting two consecutive boundaries off Maheesh Theekshana to get going. He brought up his half-century in 25 balls and accelerated further, taking just 20 more balls to complete his maiden IPL hundred.

Kishan’s knock included 11 fours and 6 sixes, and he maintained a strike rate of over 225 throughout the innings. His aggressive batting kept SRH’s scoring rate well above 14 for most of the innings. He formed a crucial 85-run partnership with Head, who also scored a quickfire 67 off 31.

Kishan’s ability to dominate both spin and pace was evident. He attacked Rajasthan’s key bowlers, including a brutal takedown of Jofra Archer, who ended with the most expensive spell in IPL history – 4-0-76-0.

At the end of the innings, Kishan credited SRH captain Pat Cummins for giving players the freedom to express themselves without pressure. This knock also comes at a significant time for Kishan, who was recently dropped from BCCI’s central contract list. He responded in the best possible way – with runs on the board.

