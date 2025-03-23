News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
Ishan Kishan injury SRH vs RR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 23, 2025

Ishan Kishan Injured After Record Breaking Knock on SRH Debut in IPL 2025; Visuals Paint Concerning Picture

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Ishan Kishan injury SRH vs RR IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan walked off the field injured during the SRH vs RR clash in IPL 2025 shortly after he hit a record-breaking 45-ball century to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to the highest ever total in IPL history.

Kishan was injured while attempting to stop a boundary during Rajasthan Royals’ innings in the run-chase. He appeared to have hurt his knee considerably and was seen outside the ropes with the physio.

Even as the match closed out with Rajasthan Royals finishing on 242/6 while chasing 287 for a win, Kishan was seen struggling outside the boundary ropes with the physio. He eventually walked onto the field to join his teammates and wasn’t quite hobbling anymore, but the extent of the injury is yet to be revealed.

Watch Ishan Kishan injured during fielding attempt in SRH vs RR

Ishan Kishan slams 45-ball century on SRH debut vs RR

Ishan Kishan made an instant impact on his Sunrisers Hyderabad debut in IPL 2025, smashing a brilliant 106* off just 47 balls against Rajasthan Royals. Coming in at No.3, Kishan replaced Rahul Tripathi in the SRH line-up and showed exactly why he was a key pick in the auction.

He walked in after a fiery 19-ball 45-run opening stand between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Kishan wasted no time, hitting two consecutive boundaries off Maheesh Theekshana to get going. He brought up his half-century in 25 balls and accelerated further, taking just 20 more balls to complete his maiden IPL hundred.

Kishan’s knock included 11 fours and 6 sixes, and he maintained a strike rate of over 225 throughout the innings. His aggressive batting kept SRH’s scoring rate well above 14 for most of the innings. He formed a crucial 85-run partnership with Head, who also scored a quickfire 67 off 31.
READ MORE

Kishan’s ability to dominate both spin and pace was evident. He attacked Rajasthan’s key bowlers, including a brutal takedown of Jofra Archer, who ended with the most expensive spell in IPL history – 4-0-76-0.

At the end of the innings, Kishan credited SRH captain Pat Cummins for giving players the freedom to express themselves without pressure. This knock also comes at a significant time for Kishan, who was recently dropped from BCCI’s central contract list. He responded in the best possible way – with runs on the board.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
SRH

Related posts

Meet Satyanarayana Raju, 25-year-old Mumbai Indians pace sensation making his debut against CSK in IPL 2025

Meet Satyanarayana Raju, 25-year-old Mumbai Indians pace sensation making his debut against CSK in IPL 2025

He was acquired by the five-time IPL winners for his base price of 30 lakhs.
7:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is Suryakumar Yadav, And Not Hardik Pandya Captaining Mumbai Indians in CSK vs MI Clash in IPL 2025

Why Is Suryakumar Yadav, And Not Hardik Pandya Captaining Mumbai Indians in CSK vs MI Clash in IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya had confirmed the news in the pre-season press conference.
7:24 pm
Sandip Pawar
devon conway ipl 2025 csk vs mi

Why Is Devon Conway Not In CSK Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians In The IPL 2025 El Clasico

The Kiwi opener has been pivotal member of the CSK squad for a while now
7:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
Matheesha Pathirana CSK vs MI IPL 2025

Why is Matheesha Pathirana Not in CSK Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 El Clasico

Matheesha Pathirana is not part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI).
7:55 pm
Vishnu PN
Pat Cummins was spot-on while picking Simarjeet Singh as one of the players to watch out for in IPL 2025.

Meet Simarjeet Singh: The Pacer Who Dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag on SRH Debut

A 27-year-old pacer, Simarjeet Singh plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and is among the quickest bowlers in the arena.
7:00 pm
Darpan Jain
Why Did Andre Russell Not Bowl for KKR in Their 1st Game vs RCB in IPL 2025? Ajinkya Rahane Explains

Why Did Andre Russell Not Bowl for KKR in Their 1st Game vs RCB in IPL 2025? Ajinkya Rahane Explains

He also managed to score just four runs.
6:27 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.