Rassie Van Der Dussen Named South Africa T20I Captain For Tri-Series; Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals Stars Earn Maiden Call-Up

Proteas Men’s head coach Shukri Conrad has named a 14-man squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, scheduled to take place in Harare from 14 to 26 July 2025.

Rassie van der Dussen has been appointed as the captain for this series, with several first-choice players including regular skipper Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton, and Tabraiz Shamsi unavailable. This will be Conrad’s first assignment in T20Is since taking over as head coach of the senior men’s team across formats.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder, Rajasthan Royals prodigy picked, MLC players return

The squad includes four uncapped players in the T20I format. Mumbai Indians star Corbin Bosch and teenage sensation Lhuan-dré Pretorius, who got picked by Rajasthan Royals after his exploits for Paarl Royals in SA20. Another star from the SA20, batter Rubin Hermann, and all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy have also earned maiden T20I call-ups.

Gerald Coetzee missed the home summer due to successive hamstring and groin injuries, while Nandre Burger was sidelined with a lower back stress fracture. Both fast bowlers have recently returned to action and are currently playing in the Major League Cricket tournament in the United States.

Anrich Nortje out injured, Tabraiz Shamsi out

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje is unavailable due to a stress-related back injury, with head coach Conrad admitting the timeline for his recovery remains uncertain: “We will have to see the length of the time that he will be out, and the extent of the injury. I really feel for him. He is a superstar fast bowler and having to deal with setback after setback can’t be easy.”

Wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who like Nortje is no longer contracted to CSA, has also not been included. Conrad said he plans to speak with Shamsi in the coming days to discuss his future with the national side.

And there is also the gaping hole left by Heinrich Klaasen, who has retired from international cricket.

Returning to the national fold are the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Coetzee, and Lungi Ngidi, adding a mix of experience to the youthful lineup. The squad also features exciting talents such as the veteran George Linde, Andile Simelane, Nqaba Peter, and rising left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka.

The squad will gather for a preparatory camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria on 9 and 10 July, under the guidance of SA A coach Wandile Gwavu, before departing for Harare on 11 July.

South Africa’s Fixtures in the Tri-Series

14 July : Zimbabwe vs South Africa

: Zimbabwe vs South Africa 16 July : South Africa vs New Zealand

: South Africa vs New Zealand 20 July : Zimbabwe vs South Africa

: Zimbabwe vs South Africa 22 July: South Africa vs New Zealand

All matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club, starting at 13:00 SAST.

South Africa T20I Squad for Tri-Series

Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane

The tri-series offers an opportunity for several fringe players to impress in the build-up to a packed 2025-26 calendar.

