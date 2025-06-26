A Like-For-Like Trade Between Gujarat Titans And Punjab Kings To Boost Both Teams Before IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 trade window could witness a major player swap between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. GT and PBKS could possibly explore a deal that would send Glenn Maxwell to Gujarat Titans and Glenn Phillips to Punjab Kings, with South Africa pace-bowling all-rounder Gerald Coetzee potentially an add-on to balance the financial half of the trade.
This move could benefit both teams tactically and financially ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Despite being a high-profile signing for PBKS at the IPL 2025 auction, Glenn Maxwell had a poor season with the bat.
PBKS had backed him due to his big name and BBL 2025 exploits, but Maxwell failed to deliver. With Punjab looking to reset and improve their middle order, this trade could be a clean break.
GT struggled with finishing games due to lack of firepower after their top order. Maxwell could be the X-factor they missed.
Maxwell’s addition brings:
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Phillips was picked up by GT for INR 2 crore but did not feature regularly in their XI.
With GT eyeing more proven finishers, Phillips might be deemed surplus to requirements, opening the door for a trade.
After PBKS lost the IPL 2025 final to RCB, head coach Ricky Ponting openly addressed the team’s lack of middle-order experience.
“Was it probably a little bit of inexperience that cost us? Maybe a little bit of experience in that middle order today might have helped us out.”
Glenn Phillips could be the solution:
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadera, Glenn Phillips
ALSO READ:
To equalize the trade value (Maxwell at 4.2 crore vs Phillips at 2 crore), Gujarat Titans may offer:
Coetzee could be a strategic gain for PBKS:
This potential trade could help both teams improve their IPL 2026 squads before the mini-auction:
With both franchises looking to go one step further in IPL 2026, this Glenn Phillips for Glenn Maxwell trade could be one of the smartest swaps of the offseason.
