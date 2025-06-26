A Like-For-Like Trade Between Gujarat Titans And Punjab Kings To Boost Both Teams Before IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 trade window could witness a major player swap between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. GT and PBKS could possibly explore a deal that would send Glenn Maxwell to Gujarat Titans and Glenn Phillips to Punjab Kings, with South Africa pace-bowling all-rounder Gerald Coetzee potentially an add-on to balance the financial half of the trade.

This move could benefit both teams tactically and financially ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Why Glenn Maxwell Might Be Released by PBKS Before IPL 2026 Auction?

Despite being a high-profile signing for PBKS at the IPL 2025 auction, Glenn Maxwell had a poor season with the bat.

Bought for INR 4.2 crore in IPL 2025

Scored just 48 runs in 7 innings

Averaged only 8.00 with a strike rate of 97.95

Managed just 5 fours and 1 six in the entire season

PBKS had backed him due to his big name and BBL 2025 exploits, but Maxwell failed to deliver. With Punjab looking to reset and improve their middle order, this trade could be a clean break.

Glenn Maxwell Could Fit in Well at Gujarat Titans

GT struggled with finishing games due to lack of firepower after their top order. Maxwell could be the X-factor they missed.

GT’s top 3 of Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler were solid

Lower-order players like Shahrukh Khan, Rutherford lacked consistency and anyway aren’t big names

No batter other than the top 4 scored more than 200 runs

GT often fielded fewer than 4 overseas players, leaving room for Maxwell

Maxwell’s addition brings:

Brutal power-hitting in the death overs

Experience in crunch games

Handy off-spin option

Ideal fit for batting-friendly Ahmedabad surfaces

Likely Gujarat Titans Top 5 With Maxwell

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Maxwell

Never count Maxwell out! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/EeL9mPSELY — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 15, 2025

Why Glenn Phillips Might Be Released by Gujarat Titans Before IPL 2026 Auction?

Glenn Phillips was picked up by GT for INR 2 crore but did not feature regularly in their XI.

Limited game time despite being a versatile player

GT already had a stacked overseas top order

Struggled to fit into a role consistently

With GT eyeing more proven finishers, Phillips might be deemed surplus to requirements, opening the door for a trade.

Glenn Phillips Will Bring Ricky Ponting’s Wish for PBKS True

After PBKS lost the IPL 2025 final to RCB, head coach Ricky Ponting openly addressed the team’s lack of middle-order experience.

“Was it probably a little bit of inexperience that cost us? Maybe a little bit of experience in that middle order today might have helped us out.”

Glenn Phillips could be the solution:

Brings experience and composure under pressure

Known for explosive finishing in T20 leagues

Also bowls part-time off-spin like Maxwell

A direct upgrade in current form

Likely PBKS Top 6 With Phillips

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadera, Glenn Phillips

Gerald Coetzee Could Also Make The Move With Phillips to PBKS

To equalize the trade value (Maxwell at 4.2 crore vs Phillips at 2 crore), Gujarat Titans may offer:

Gerald Coetzee (bought for INR 2.4 crore at auction)

Or partial cash compensation

Coetzee could be a strategic gain for PBKS:

Adds pace and bounce to their bowling attack

Backup option for the injury-prone Lockie Ferguson

Brings lower-order batting ability

The Mullanpur pitch could suit his hit-the-deck style

Why This IPL 2026 Trade Works for Both Teams

This potential trade could help both teams improve their IPL 2026 squads before the mini-auction:

For Gujarat Titans:

Add middle-order muscle with Maxwell

Address lack of lower-order impact

Maintain bowling balance with Maxwell’s off-spin

For Punjab Kings:

Fulfill Ricky Ponting’s wish for middle-order experience

Replace an out-of-form Maxwell with a better-fit Phillips

Gain a fast-bowling asset in Gerald Coetzee

With both franchises looking to go one step further in IPL 2026, this Glenn Phillips for Glenn Maxwell trade could be one of the smartest swaps of the offseason.

