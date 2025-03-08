‘Won’t Hold Back if Someone Sledges Teammates…’ – CSK Star Makes a Bold Remark Ahead of IPL 2025

CSK will take on Mumbai Indians on March 23, followed by a match against RCB on March 28, both at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicks off on March 22, marking its 18th edition. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will be aiming for a stronger season. They will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match on March 23 at the Chidambaram Stadium.

Ruturaj Gaikwad with a Strong Message

Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue as captain and has made his stance clear. While he chooses to ignore personal sledging, he won’t stay silent if his teammates are targeted, emphasizing his commitment to leading from the front.

“If someone sledges me, I am more than happy to not say anything – but if I am the captain and if someone is sledging at my teammates, then I am not somebody who can hold back,” Gaikwad said.

In IPL 2024, the Super Kings made a drastic change with MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. As captain, Gaikwad displayed his batting talent, ending the season as the second-highest run-scorer with 583 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 141.16. However, CSK finished sixth on the points table.

Chennai Eyeing Redemption After Last Season’s Struggles

As the new season is around the corner, CSK appears stronger with a well-balanced squad. Ravichandran Ashwin’s return adds depth in all areas, including batting and bowling. The team is eager to make a strong comeback after a disappointing campaign last year.

The franchise, known for its consistency, has placed strong trust in its young captain, relying on his tactics alongside Dhoni’s valuable experience.

