Mumbai Indians Star Flaunts Acrobatic Skills With a One-Handed Screamer in The Hundred 2025 [WATCH]

Mumbai Indians (MI) and England all-rounder Will Jacks gave a sheer display of his agility and acrobatic skills by taking a stunning one-handed catch in the ongoing The Hundred 2025. The INR 5.25 crores MI recruit from last season took the screamer to dismiss fellow England cricketer Ollie Pope during the match between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles today (August 25).
The incident happened on the 34th ball of the Spirit innings. Sam Curran bowled a slower ball and Pope was tempted to launch it down the ground but could not time it. Jacks, on the other hand, initially went the wrong way, then over-corrected but managed to stick up a hand at mid-on and eventually plucked it down in his reverse-cupped right palm.
Watch the video of the catch below.
Speaking about the match, at the time of writing this report, the London Spirit scoreboard reads 106/5 in 81 balls with Jamie Overton and Ryan Higgins currently batting in the middle.
The 26-year-old spin bowling all-rounder had a decent IPL 2025 campaign with MI where he contributed with both the bat and the ball. He scored 233 runs in 13 games averaging 23.30 including a fifty while with the ball, he returned with six scalps from the 14 overs he bowled at an average of 20.0 and an economy of 8.57.
Will Jacks next carried his momentum from the IPL into the 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, producing a dominant performance for Surrey. His blistering form was evident in his statistics – 504 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.40, featuring a century and four fifties. He proved to be a valuable asset with the ball as well, taking seven wickets.
In the current The Hundred 2025 season, while he has not looked his best, Jacks has made sure to keep contributing in one way or another. In eight games, he has 158 runs at 22.57 at a SR of 143.63 including a fifty while picking up a solitary wicket.
Given his compelling all-round display, Jacks will be a prime candidate for retention by the Mumbai Indians for the next IPL 2026 season.