5 Players Whose Form in DPL 2025 is Crucial to IPL 2026 Retention Chances

DPL 2025 will begin on August 2.

After an entertaining first season in 2024, the new edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is set to begin on August 2. The tourney is expanded to include two new teams – Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers. The tournament will kick off with the opening match between South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders on Saturday. Some Indian Premier League (IPL) players are also participating in DPL 2025. With the IPL 2026 auction coming soon, many players will try to use this chance to do well and strengthen their retention chances.

Here’s a look at five players whose form in DPL 2025 could be crucial in deciding their IPL 2026 retention chances.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the 2024 season and picked up by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025 auction. He played 11 matches for RR and scored 217 runs, but missed the last three games because of injury. He got to bat in every match he played, but his batting position kept changing. Sometimes he batted at No.3, other times at 4 or 5, so his role was never settled.

It will be interesting to see whether RR retains him or not before the IPL 2026 auction. But before that, his performance in the DPL 2025 might play a huge role. If he plays well, he might win the trust of the RR management. He will be leading the West Delhi Lions.

Suyash Sharma

Suyash Sharma was also released by KKR after the IPL 2024 season and was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2025 auction. He played 14 matches for the IPL 2025 champions and took eight wickets with an economy of 8.84. Although the 22-year-old did not take many wickets, he was economical with the ball. His best performance of the season came at the right time during Qualifier 1. He picked 3 for 17 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and helped RCB qualify for the final. So, he has shown that he can do well in big matches.

In the previous DPL season, Suyash represented North Delhi Strikers and took 11 wickets in 10 matches. He will represent Outer Delhi Lions in DPL 2025. If he manages to consistently pick more wickets, he will increase his chances of staying with RCB

Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 auction after being released by RCB following the 2024 season. He did not get any opportunity during the IPL 2025 season as GT’s top order of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler was so strong and in such good form that they did not make any changes. The only change they had to make was when Buttler missed the playoffs due to international duty. They brought in Kusal Mendis to play in his place, but since Mendis was a temporary replacement, he cannot be retained for the upcoming season.

So, there is a glimmer of hope for Rawat to win the trust of the GT franchise. If he performs well in the DPL 2025, his IPL fate could change. He will be representing East Delhi Riders. In the previous season, he scored 356 runs in 10 matches and was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 season. He played only four matches in the season and took two wickets. His economy was quite high at 14.10, due to which he might be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Simarjeet will be representing Central Delhi Kings in the DPL 2025. He was the leading wicket-taker in the league last season, representing East Delhi Riders, with 18 wickets in 10 matches. If he can repeat the same type of performance this time as well, he might change the mind of the SRH management.

Prince Yadav

Prince Yadav was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the IPL 2025 season. He earned the bid because of his performances in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. He took 11 wickets in eight matches in SMAT and 11 wickets in six matches in VHT last season. In the IPL 2025 season, many of LSG’s main pacers were injured, so Prince got to play six matches. He took three wickets and had an economy rate of 9.85.

Prince represented Purani Dilli 6 in the previous DPL season and took 13 wickets in 10 matches, finishing fifth on the list of leading wicket-takers. This season, he will be looking to deliver a similar performance and boost his IPL 2026 retention hopes as he represents New Delhi Tigers.

