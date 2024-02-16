Strongest Multan Sultans Playing XI in PSL 2024 and All You Need To Know

Multan Sultans were among the most formidable and consistent teams in PSL 2023.

They will definitely contest hard and be among the title contenders this season.

Multan Sultans - Team Profile for PSL 2024

League: PSL 2024

Owner: Multan Consortium

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Coach: Abdul Rehman

Previous edition: Runners-up

They have reached the final consistently for the last three years but failed to win the final game. As they enter a fresh season, the Sultans hope to go further and clinch the title. They will again have the same captain - Mohammad Rizwan.

Several personnel changes exist, as the Multans have let a few prominent players go. Still, they have an exciting team with plenty of match-winners. Abdul Rehman is a newly appointed coach, replacing Andy Flower.

Complete Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 2024

Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey, Johnson Charles, Muhammad Shahzad

Strongest Multan Sultans Playing XI for PSL 2024

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk)

Yasir Khan

Dawid Malan

Johnson Charles

Khushdil Shah

Iftikhar Ahmed

David Willey

Chris Jordan

Usama Mir

Abbas Afridi

Shahnawaz Dahani

Strengths

Multan Sultans have numerous T20 globetrotters in each department.

Multan Sultans have one of the most prolific T20 run-scorers in Mohammad Rizwan and Dawid Malan.

Multan have some terrific pace-hitters and depth in the batting unit.

There is a nice LHB-RHB pair throughout the batting order.

They have different varieties and options in the bowling unit.

Weaknesses

Multan’s batting unit is vulnerable to spin bowling.

The injury to their two premium pacers - Reece Topley and Ihsanullah - has shrunk the quality of pace bowling. The current attack might be expensive in death overs.

The backups of regular players aren’t as great.

PSL 2024 Season Verdict for Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans have always been a strong unit with some big names in the squad. They will definitely contest hard and be among the title contenders this season. But the Sultans are not as strong as last season, and injuries have dented their squad further.

Rizwan will have to lead with the willow from the top again. Abbas Afridi bowled well in the previous season and will hold the key again in the pace department. Still, it will be an area of concern, especially if the tracks are similar to the last edition.

Batters will have to do the heavy lifting and ease the load off bowlers. If the batting unit clicks, Multan Sultans will be unstoppable. Expect them to at least qualify for the semifinal.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Multan Sultans Team?

Multan Consortium is the owner of the Multan Sultans Team.

Who is playing in the Multan Sultans squad in PSL 2024?

The squad has big names like Mohammad Rizwan, Dawid Malan, and David Willey. Apart from them, the likes of Yasir Khan and Abbas Afridi will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of Multan Sultans?

Abdul Rehman is the coach of Multan Sultans.

Who is the captain of Multan Sultans?

Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of Multan Sultans.

